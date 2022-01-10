The Provincial Court of Granada has acquitted Juan Manuel HH, el Canuto, the man of 36 children and three women, of a crime of sexual assault on one of his daughters when she was a minor, who during the trial refused to testify against his father taking advantage of the legal dispensation. The complaint occurred in May 2017, when the daughter was 14 years old, and as a consequence the Junta de Andalucía assumed her guardianship and was transferred to a center for the protection of minors. Shortly before she turned 17, however, she ran away from her foster home to go live with her boyfriend and did not return to the protection system either. Today, at the age of 19 and of age, she lives emancipated although, according to sources close to her, she lives in a town close to her family and has not completely lost her relationship with her.

The complaining woman is one of the 36 children that Canute, He will turn 65 in June, he has with three wives, with whom he lives in a cave house in the Granada town of El Marchal (414 inhabitants, 60 kilometers from Granada). According to the judgment known today, after a two-day trial held at the beginning of December, the absence of a statement by the alleged victim, together with the fact that the court has considered the expert evidence “insufficient” to destroy the presumption of innocence of the accused, has led to the acquittal of the Canute, as well as the immediate cessation of the prohibitions of approach and communication with his daughter that were agreed as a precaution

According to the account given in the sentence, the first news of the alleged abuse came from a teacher with whom the girl had confidence and to whom she told that this had been happening for a couple of years before. The teacher immediately transferred it to the director who, in turn, insisted that she explain it to the Civil Guard. According to the statement given in the sentence, she told the agents that “since her menstruation came when she was 12 years old, her father put her in bed with him, caressing her vulva and breasts, fondling them and meanwhile he He masturbated under the covers until he ejaculated, that he did this every three or four days, especially when he misbehaved at home or at school, and that to avoid this he often went to bed in his room before time without dinner. The story also adds that “his father beat him a lot, also his mothers and everyone.” At the same time as this complaint, the Social Services of the Junta de Andalucía withdrew 13 minor children from Juan el Canuto, considering that they were at great risk living with him.

The case took an unexpected turn during the trial when the daughter was called to testify. In fact, the judicial brief narrates that the woman “surprised everyone in the room with her first words.” When the court called the complainant to testify, she said, as appears in the sentence, “with all vehemence that she was not willing to testify.” The Prosecutor’s Office requested in the first instance 10 years in prison and 15 years of prohibition from approaching his daughter. The popular prosecution made the same qualification and request for punishment. According to the Second Chamber of the Provincial Court of Granada, the daughter’s refusal to testify at the trial invalidates any previous statement before the Civil Guard.

The Court has, however, analyzed other prosecution evidence that could be taken into account. These are the statements of those who had contact with her during the time in which she was protected by Social Services and the psychological expert report that the Fundación Márgenes y Vínculos, to which the Junta de Andalucía regularly resorts in Granada, made of the then girl. Both in the case of personal statements and in the psychological report, the court considers that the sexual abuse is not proven. The court values, in fact, to absolve Canute the possibility that the daughter denounced him as a way of escaping from the family and thus being able to leave home.

“Round with it the not crazy idea as an alternative to the reality of what A. [la hija] He denounced that the revelation was presented to him as an escape route from such an atypical family in which there were so many shortcomings and so little freedom to go out and be with the boy he loved, ”says the sentence.