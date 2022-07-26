For its 90th birthday, the Venice Film Festival has given away two of the most anticipated films of the season. Bardo, false chronicle of a few truthsthe return of the Mexican Alejandro G. Iñárritu seven years after the reborn, Y Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s biography of Marilyn Monroe, with Ana de Armas as the myth, will compete for the Golden Lion, which will be awarded on September 10. Filmmakers such as the Italian Luca Guadagnino, the Americans Darren Aronofsky and Laura Poitras or the Irish Martin McDonagh will compete for the main prize of the 79th edition of the oldest film competition in the world -between wars and protests, it was not held on several occasions, there that turns nine decades. The Mostra also hosts in the marginsthe debut behind the camera by Juan Diego Botto, with Luis Tosar and Penélope Cruz (also the star of a film in competition), in the parallel section Horizontes, as well as a short with Javier Bardem.

Apparently, his new film has changed Iñárritu even his way of “dreaming”. This was reported by Alberto Barbera, artistic director of the contest, in the presentation on Tuesday. And he defined the film as “the most personal work” of the creator of Birdman, Lovedogs either 21 grams. With Guadagnino’s new project, Bones and All, was even more blunt: “It is the most profound film about the marginalized USA made by someone who is not from there.” There will also be cannibals, and stars like Thimothée Chalamet. Poitras, author of the Oscar-winning Citizen Fourabout Edward Snowden, presents another documentary, All the Beauty and the Bloodshedfocused on the photographer Nan Goldin and the New York underground of the seventies and eighties. And McDonagh, who just in Venice began the applauded career of Three billboards outside, presents The Banshees of Inisherin, something like a work of Samuel Beckett in irish sauce, according to Barbera. The Whaleby Aronofsky, is also based on theater, both in its text and in its filming: here is a feature film made in complete isolation due to covid, all in the same room.

The presentation of the programming offered some constants from recent years: some renowned director, various stars (there will be, among others, Sigourney Weaver, Monica Bellucci, Adam Driver, Colin Farrell, Ricardo Darín or Hugh Jackman), studios such as Netflix or Warner , a few bets on lesser-known authors, two series and oddities such as a Kazakh western or a documentary about a peculiar Ugandan rapper who became a deputy to combat the dictatorship of his country. Barbera wanted to dedicate his first words to the invasion of Ukraine “at the hands of Putin’s imperialism”, which the documentary will also show freedom on fire, by Evgeny Afineevsky, out of competition; the prison sentence faced by three Iranian filmmakers (the best known, Jafar Panahi, is competing at the festival from prison with his new film, no bears); and the Turkish producer Çiğdem Mater, sentenced along with filmmaker Mine Özerden and five others “for planning a documentary, which was never made”, about the 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul.

Penélope Cruz repeats double

Less firm, once again, the festival’s commitment to creators is revealed: Four years ago, Venice signed a manifesto, along with other major competitions, where it promised to seek equality based on sharing more information and being transparent about its selection process. But the result hardly changes: this year, five female directors out of 22 films in the main competition. The Italian Susanna Nicchiarelli films in Chiara a profile of Santa Clara; Saint Omer, debut feature by French director Alice Diop, narrates the hard process of a mother who puts an end to her daughter’s life; her compatriot Rebecca Zlotowksi novel on the screen with Les Enfants des Autres her troubled relationship with filmmaker Jacques Audiard; Y The Eternal Daughter, by the British Johanna Hogg, evokes “English ghost cinema”, in the words of Barbera.

The director Luca Guadagnino, at the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival. Gian Mattia D’Alberto – LaPresse (AP)

Last year, Penélope Cruz starred in up to two films in competition. She and she won the Volpi Cup for best actress for parallel mothersby Pedro Almodovar. The interpreter repeats a double: to the debut of Juan Diego Botto adds L’immensita, by Emanuele Crialese, the story of a couple in crisis in Rome in the seventies, in official competition. The list of contenders for the Golden Lion is completed by the opening film on August 31, White Noiseby the celebrated American director and screenwriter Noah Baumbach; Tarby his compatriot Todd Field, where Cate Blanchett plays an orchestra conductor between notes and romances; Argentina, 1985a new filmic dive into the politics of Santiago Mitre, about the traumatic trial of the military junta; Beyond the Wallby the Iranian Vahid Jalilvand, on the conflicts that shake his country; The Sona new leap from theater to cinema by Frenchman Florian Zeller, after the acclaimed The father; Athena, by French director Romain Gavras (Costa’s son), which shows the social upheaval in a Parisian outskirts following a murder by the police; same country and very different approach with Our Ties, where Roschy Zem offers “the first French film about a bourgeois North African family”, according to Barbera; the family love life, from Japanese Koji Fukada; the umpteenth work of the tireless Frederick Wiseman, who at 92 years of age is still capable of surprising: for once, he is not presenting a very long documentary, but couplea film of just one hour about the correspondence between the writer Lev Tolstoy and his wife, Sof’ja Tolstaja. The usual Italian presence in the contest is reinforced by the veteran Gianni Amelio, which narrates in The Signor of the Formiche the famous Braibanti case, which revolutionized plagiarism in his country; Y monicaby Andrea Pallaoro.

Penélope Cruz poses with the Volpi Cup for best actress, which she won at the 2021 festival edition for her work in Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Madres paralleles’. Franco Origlia (GETTY)

There will be exhibitions, the delivery of the Golden Lions to the race for Paul Schrader and Catherine Deneuve, the face-to-face return of parallel sections such as Venezia Classici or the section dedicated to virtual reality and it will be possible to see Call of God, the posthumous film by Korean Kim Ki-Duk, who died of coronavirus. Olivia Wilde will present her long-awaited Don’t Worry Darling, with echoes of The Truman Show, and Gianfranco Rosi will reveal how his strange documentary filmmaker’s gaze fits in with a commissioned film focused on the Pope’s travels. Among such a tide of feature films, for once, Barbera wanted to make a special mention of several “extraordinary” short films: he cited Maid, by the Argentine Lucrecia Martel. Y look at me, by the British Sally Potter, starring Javier Bardem and Chris Rock. Barbera said nothing about the famous Spanish actor, but he did stress that it is likely that the American comedian and performer will attend the gala screening. Things of life, of fame. And how they change when Will Smith slaps you.

