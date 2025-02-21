02/21/2025



Updated at 6:09 p.m.





Juan Carlos Monedero, political scientist, professor and former director of Pode Several complaints against purse for alleged abuses or even sexual aggressions.

When this information came out in light, more details have been known as young people from Podemos, they asked for a ‘me too’ for purse, although the party did not value it at the time. In addition, the purple group has affirmed that by knowing these accusations They separated the politician of the party, which the purse himself has questioneddemanding that they give explanations about whether they left or threw him and declaring that he has “nothing to hide.”

Thus, through social networks and other public speakers, more data on these alleged abuses have been added, including an investigation that the Complutense University has opened against the political scientist before The complaint of a student for sexual harassment.

All this maelstrom of accusations and information to clarify has caused many to give their opinion in this regard. One of the last public characters to do so has been Juan del Val in the already typical gathering of ‘El Hormiguero’, last Thursday, February 20.









“Feminism gave them the same”

During one of his interventions, Del Val took the opportunity to lash out against Monedero for his actions, blaming him hypocrisy to the incongruity of his political discourse against his private behavior. “Give the feeling that feminism gave them the same” Start by opinion.

In turn, he accused Podemos of not taking responsibility for this for his own benefit, and also related this case to that of Errejón In adding, who was also accused and denounced for this type of causes:

«He went to add with Íñigo Errejón, say what they say. There were nearby elections and they silenced that girl at the Castellón concert. And it happens to Podemos with purse, because it does not suit them. In the end, the revenue of his beach bar is much more important, which is what feminism use»The collaborator explained.

“They were machirulos”

When referring to feminism, it continues: «It is the most important cause, and use it for their own benefit. But, in reality, the cause gives them exactly the same, and is seen once after again. And then hey, what disappointment, what This panda, what were actually, were machirulos», Juan del Val said sharp on the set of ‘El Hormiguero’.

In addition, I accused Irene Montero of not having spoken about the accusations about wallets but having done so about the judgment of the uncontentive kiss from Rubiales to Jenni hemoso.