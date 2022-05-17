A total of 28 blades, like those of the autogyro, come together to form a large letter ‘c’ above the name of Juan de la Cierva. And they also come together to form the logo that passengers passing through the International Airport of the Region of Murcia will find in the coming weeks, which since Thursday has received the name of Juan de la Cierva after its approval in the last Council of Community Government.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, presented this Tuesday the new corporate brand of the aerodrome, which will shine for the summer season and whose name change is due to “reasons of general interest, to position a brand and a destination: the Region of Murcia”, while it is the “just recognition of our most illustrious engineer”, a tribute to the memory of Juan de la Cierva, “one of the most recognized forerunners in the air transport industry”. In addition to the autogyro, the counselor highlighted “his contribution to the birth of current helicopters or drones.”

Díez de Revenga reported that different rooms of the facility owned by the Community will be labeled, both on the main façade and inside. In addition to the airport’s own signage, and with the aim of disseminating this name to society, the new corporate image will be applied to other materials.

“The idea is to capture the visual universe of Juan de la Cierva in a widely recognizable graphic concept in the world of global aeronautics,” said the director, who recalled that the achievement of the Murcian inventor was described as “the greatest aeronautical progress since the Wright brothers’ first flight.

The designed image, a work of the Portavoz agency, is the result of the analysis of the contributions of its studies to specify the graphic and visual elements that communicate the brand concept consistent with the new name of the airport. Thus, the patents of the engineer Juan de la Cierva have been studied, which has given the identity that is presented today.

Graphic identity



The graphic identity is carried out by the fundamental element of the autogyro, the blades and a typographic combination that unites the past with the present. “It is an elegant, simple and clear image that is quickly memorable, and representative of the aeronautical activity to which it refers, and consistent with the character to whom it pays homage, but it is also current and contemporary,” explained the councilor .

The isotype is made up of a set of linear segments arranged in a circular manner, thus creating the sensation of movement. “The circle that the movement of the blades should form does not close, resulting in a ‘c’ that thus condenses the inventor’s surname and generates an isotype that contains the essence of the autogyro,” summarizes the Community in a note.

The typographic choice pursues the objective of bringing the past to the present, mixing different styles in a single identity. And the sum of the isotype, the logo and the identifier generates a visual identity that is light and yet forceful, unique and with personality.

“Strictly comply with the law”



In addition, the Minister of Public Works reiterated that the new name of the airport “strictly complies with the Historical Memory Law, and this is confirmed by the legal report that accompanies the file.” He said that the Community “has not received any communication from the central government” after the decision of the regional Executive to change the name of the aerodrome, against the criteria of the Ministry of Transport, “and we have only heard some press statements from the Government delegate , José Vélez, saying that he does not like this matter ». According to Díez de Revenga, “I don’t think the central government is going to oppose it.”

Also present at the presentation of the airport’s new corporate image was the grandson of the engineer and medical director of the Reina Sofía hospital, Fernando de la Cierva, who hoped that this would be “the last chapter” in a series of events that the relative of the inventor of the autogyro called “surreal”. According to Fernando de la Cierva, the controversy surrounding the name of the airport with the name of his grandfather has been “artificial” and has been taken “into the field of politics” by a character “who had nothing to do with politics ».