Separation in sight? Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja are once again in the eye of the storm after strong speculation of the YouTuber’s infidelity to the singer and mother of her children. In the last few hours, some alleged evidence went viral that would prove that Pantoja decided to have an extramarital relationship. Which are? Find out in the following note.

Was Juan de Dios Pantoja unfaithful to Kimberly Loaiza?

Juan de Dios Pantoja became a trend due to an alleged video that would prove that he was unfaithful to Kimberly Loaiza. In the leak you can see the legs of a woman walking into a room, the shot instantly changes position and begins to point towards the bed, where the YouTuber is supposedly sleeping.

The alleged companion of Juan de Dios would be a friend from the gym he attends in Miami and her name would be Patricia Milian. Her Instagram account used to be private, but she changed it to a public social network to publicize the controversial video.

So far, neither Kimberly Loaiza nor Juan de Dios Pantoja have come out to deny or confirm the rumors.

Did Kimberly Loaiza stop following Juan de Dios Pantoja?

In the midst of the rumors and the scandal over the alleged infidelity, accounts from Kimberly Loaiza’s fandom stated that the Latin Grammy nominee would have stopped following to her husband in TikTok.

Had Juan de Dios Pantoja already been unfaithful to Kimberly Loaiza?

Juan de Dios and Kim have lived together since 2016, a year later they ventured into YouTube and in 2020 they faced their first controversy due to alleged infidelity. Although he denied these accusations, videos were also shown where he would be with other women.