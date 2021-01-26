Juan de Dios Pantoja had a strong confrontation with an alleged stalker and ended up with his left arm injured, which is why he had to be hospitalized.

In his Instagram stories, the Mexican influencer assured that the subject, identified as Augusto Hernandez, was disturbing the tranquility of his wife Kimberly loayza and other members of your family.

“I gave the TikTok stalker a four. Surely you have heard of him: he is a cab *** that keeps harassing many tiktokers, many celebrities. Lately he has gotten into a lot with my cousin, with my wife and what spilled the straw that broke the glass was with my daughter. It gave me a lot of courage, so I had to resort to violence. The blow I gave broke my knuckles ”, he explained, from the health center where he was waiting for the surgery on his arm.

Hours later, Juan de Dios Pantoja He spoke again on his official Instagram account and announced that the surgery he underwent was successful. “Family, I’m already at home, thank God,” said the husband of Kimberly loayza, for the tranquility of its thousands of fans.

The singer also denied having stolen the belongings of those who witnessed the confrontation, after several users on social networks accused him of it.

