Some months ago, Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza were the main topic of conversation on social networks due to a alleged infidelity of him and many relationship problems, as well as a definitive separation, however, they later confessed that everything It was a marketing strategy to promote her new album.

Now, JD and Kimberly surprise reappearing in happier and more united social networks never unleashing all kinds of criticism, since in the past they claimed to put aside their relationship and focus only on their children.

The photographs of the Pantoja Loaiza family were taken during the celebration of the Juanito's third birthdaytheir youngest son, where they shared very fun and special moments as a family.

Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza more united than ever celebrating their son's birthday

As expected, the photographs unleashed all kinds of controversies because many already believed that the separation between the influencers would be final, but that was not the case. Apparently Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza are in a very good moment in their love relationship and that has really excited some.

On the other hand, there are those who are happy to see Kimberly Loaiza, since several months have passed since she decided to permanently retire from social networks, this due to all the negative things that were happening in her life and that led her to make drastic decisions.

