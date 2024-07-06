Insecurity and the delinquency These are issues that deeply concern the citizens of Culiacán, who have repeatedly expressed their need to live in a safer and more peaceful environment. In response to these demands, the Morena mayor Juan de Dios Gámez announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening security in the municipality through greater investment in material and human equipment.

Culiacán has faced various challenges in terms of security. The violence related Drug trafficking, robberies and other crimes have affected the quality of life of the inhabitants, generating a climate of constant concern. Citizens have persistently requested concrete actions by the authorities to combat these problems and guarantee their well-being. In a recent announcement, Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez highlighted his commitment to the safety of the people of Culiacan.

Gámez reported on a significant investment aimed at strengthening the capabilities of the municipality’s security forces. This investment focuses on two main areas: The mayor announced the acquisition of new equipment that will allow the security forces to operate more effectively, such as new vehicles to improve mobility and emergency response capacity. Gámez also stressed the importance of investing in human capital.

Actions in this area. This highlights the increase in the number of officers police to ensure greater presence on the streets and a quicker response to incidents. Hopefully, this will happen soon.

