The last friday Consulta Mitofsky published the ranking of the country’s governors where they located in first place of approval to the Sinaloan president Ruben Rocha Moya. Yesterday it was the turn of the municipal presidents of the capitals, in the top 10 appears the mayor of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámezit is notorious that it continues to improve the image and position itself.

The President of Culiacan is located in the national seventh place with a 54.1 percent approval, in a technical tie with Luis Donaldo Colosio, from Monterrey, which registers 54.2 percent. The numbers are very positive for Juan de Dios Gámez, starting because it is among the select group of the best evaluated in the country.

Same as him Governor Ruben Rochaapplies to Juan de Dios Gamez, they are doing something right for gain public support. By the way, it is not a minor thing that the mayor of culiacanbecause Estrada Ferreiro left the commune on the verge of sinking and with crises everywhere, so a great comeback in just one year.

The political future of the mayor of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámez is very positive and has everything to grow, has great citizen support to seek a popularly elected position for next year, he has a level for everyone who will be at stake and we know he is very disciplined, so do not rule him out in the state cabinet either. Very attentive.

Outstanding. Without sorrow or glory the visit of the ‘corcholata‘ green, Manuel Velascohe arrived with nothing and left the same, he had an event with little attendance, more if they compare it with those of Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto López and Ricardo Monreal that had a tremendous call, it was clear that it is not up to the internal competition.

Nor does he have an important or dragging speech, he is definitely participating in the internship for the candidacy for the presidency of the alliance of Morena, Verde and PT as a mere formalityOf course, you will get an important position to jump to or repeat in the Senate of the Republic where he coordinated his bench before requesting a license.

Today begins tour in Mazatlan the ‘corcholata‘ of the Labor Party, Gerardo Fernández Noroñawill have an Informative Assembly, it will also be in culiacan and The MochisFirst of all, it has better organization and planting, we will see how much support it brings and how many people it manages to convene in its events, it will be key for the analysis of those who have possibilities. A good test is coming.

National. Who took the national note was the Governor of Durango, Esteban Villegasbecause in event with Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorduring his speech he closed at the top of his lungs saying “long live the Republic Presidentthat lives Durango”. It should be noted that this president is one of those closest to the CEN of the PRI and its leader.

It is evident that Esteban Villegas sent a flirt to President López ObradorWill it be the CEN line? because he is a governor close to the national president of the PRI, Alejandro ‘Alito’ Morenolet’s remember how he boasted his triumph in Durango and he was one of those who accompanied him publicly whenever he could. Let’s take accounts, maybe the time for being opponents is over and the alliances are coming. Or it will be a sign of peace for a recent search.

Political memory. “As a social force, an individual with an idea is worth ninety-nine with a single interest”: John Stuart Mill.

