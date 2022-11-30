WITH A FULL FULL in the courtyard of City hall and the assistance of political class Y businessthe president of Culiacán Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil presented his first government report. A few months after taking office, he is recognized as having stabilized the Municipal government, who was going through a tremendous crisis of ungovernability Y conflicts left by former mayor Estrada.

On arrival at the eventthe governor Ruben Rocha Moya in an interview with local media rated the work of mayor Juan de Dios Gámez with a 9, mainly recognizes him having achieved stability in the municipality. In the end the message is supporting.

very remarkable the assistance of the former municipal president, Jesus Estrada Ferreiro. It was possibly one of the best signs for Juan de Dios Gamezbecause it confirms that he was the indicated substitute for take care of the governability and support of all groups.

Next year will be the big test of the president of Culiacán Juan de Dios Gamez, He had a good start to his government and the end of the year, he received a 9 rating in his first months, but the challenge of his political career is approaching. So be very careful.

SINALOA. Who made an interesting definition of budget of sinaloa for 2023 that the state executive sent, he was the president of the Finance Commission of Congress, Jesus Ibarra Ramos, which indicates that it is oriented to the social and human.

The morenista deputy explains that the budget is focused on Social development, by allocating 67 percent of the total amount amounting to the 64 billion pesosto this is added that no tax increase is contemplated, good news.

The deputy of Morena Jesús Ibarra mentioned the importance of the governor Ruben Rocha focus on a budget with social senseand the proof of this is that they will support people with disabilities with an amount of 297 million pesos; a displaced with 70 million pesos and for the Directorate of Social Care will be 145 million pesos.

FEATURED. As we anticipated exclusively yesterday, the governor Ruben Rocha Moya took protest to Ruben Alvarez Lopez as the new Undersecretary of Fisheries, a position that remained vacant. The head of the area was also present Flower Emilia Guerra.

It has to be said that Ruben Alvarez He is a person with experience in the area: he has participated in past administrations and knows the subject. She evidently comes with a lot of backing from the Third floor and will be very coordinated with the secretary Flower Emilia Guerra, so it’s a good reinforcement.

DIARY. Today at 2:00 p.m. the Governor Ruben Rocha Moya will be in Mazatlan Closing the International Conference on Teacher Training, “Horizons of the Training and Professional Development of Teachers and Teachers”. At night, on the esplanade of the Government Palace andIt will lead the Christmas Tree lighting event.