John William Square shook and returned to celebrate a score this Tuesday in a game of the Juventus against Torino, in the Italian Serie A.

Cuadrado, who started as a starter, scored the goal that partially tied Juve 1-1, at minute 16. Torino had gone ahead with a score of Karamoh.



The Colombian picked up a lost ball in the area after a cross and took a nice shot with his right foot that the goalkeeper could not contain.

Cuadrado took more than a year to score a goal again. with Juventus, the last one had been in January 2022 against Sampdoria in a Cup match.

Chronicle of the match

Going back up to twice, but once again conceding too many facilities in defence, Juventus extended their reign in Turin on Tuesday, beating Torino (4-2) for the eighteenth consecutive time, in a game marked by the debut of Paul Pogba, weighed down due to injuries this season.

You have to go back to April 26, 2015 to see the last victory of ‘Toro’ against his great rival. Tonight in a Juventus Stadium full, he missed the opportunity to break his losing streak -when he was up to two times ahead on the scoreboard- against an opponent who, due to the fifteen-point penalty, they could have left behind in the standings.

It was not a ‘Derby della Mole’ to use for either of the two teams. Rarely have both teams fought directly for position, but ‘Toro’s great season and ‘Juve’s’ administrative problems led the match into unfamiliar territory.

Juan Cuadrado celebrates goal.

Torino jumped ready to hit the table and see themselves above their rival in the table after beating them at their stadium. He came out with extra energy that didn’t take two minutes to materialize with Karamoh’s goal, who finished off a ball at the far post that found ground on the edge of the small area, completely unmarked. It was the turn of the local team to row, which again failed to gain control of the game and had to resort to lateral centers.

Precisely from one of them came Cuadrado’s tie, who found a cross from Kostic from the left-footed profile at the far post to tie the contest with a shot that slightly deflected the rear. Equality reigned during the first half, dominance was distributed and no team was able to impose their idea on another. Sanabria invented a complicated shot with the toe that made it 1-2 on the brink of rest, but Danilo put ‘Juve’ back into the game at the key moment, in the last one before facing the changing room tunnel, with a header that hit the post and had to be validated by the referee’s clock, since Milinkovic-Savic took it out from under the posts.

‘Juve’ received two blows and twice managed to get up. Something that was too much for a Torino that as soon as they received the third, as soon as the ‘Vecchia Signora’ took the lead, they could not rebuild. And more taking into account how the goal fit. It was from Bremer, one of Torino’s most important players last season, although highly criticized since he decided to join the rival’s ranks.

The Juventus Stadium received with honors and a loud ovation for a Pogba who had not played official minutes. His entry, along with Chiesa’s, gave control to Juventus. He did not like what he was seeing Juric, the Torino coach, and decided to remove Radonjic from the field, whom he had entered a few minutes before, due to his poor performance. Rabiot, who took advantage of Torino’s defensive error in a lateral free kick to win the game over his pair and push at will, put the icing on the cake on a night in which Allegri’s team, despite extending their reign in Turin and placing seventh six points behind an Atalanta that occupies European positions, he once again showed himself vulnerable and, at times, confused.

Torino, for their part, missed the opportunity to knock down their greatest rival when they had it in their hands and remain ninth, four behind the black and white team.

SPORTS AND EFE

More sports news