



He Real Betis It is measured to Leganésthat is in descent positions, where a footballer militates who caught the attention in the Verdiblanco team two seasons and who is now an indisputable holder between the blue and white and one of the local threats against the streak of four consecutive wins of Manuel Pellegrini’s. Juan Cruz24 years old, was transferred to Leganés last summer for one million euros after taking advantage of his assignment and being one of the protagonists of the ascent but Betis is still aware of his evolution.

And it does not only because it maintains training rights linked to the age in which it was Verdiblanco both in the subsidiary and in the first team, where it broke out strongly until the injury that occurred on the tour of America motivated by the 2022 World Cup break, but because in Heliopolis they keep 40 percent of the benefit of a future transfer of the left -handed midfielder. It is clarified that it is not of the surplus value, so that the amount will be greater and will not be linked to the million euros already pocketed by Betis.

Juan Cruz has a termination clause valued at 30 million euros in Leganés and in recent months several clubs in the MLS of the United States They were following their evolutions to see if it was possible to acquire their rights for a lower amount. Right now, with a positive performance of 31 official meetings, seven goals and three assists This campaign, its market value is around ten million euros, so that the amount to be entered through Betis would not be despicable for its coffers.

In the Leganés Juan Cruz is finding the showcase he could not find in Betis after the injury he suffered after accessing the first team. In this sense, the club worked as with Raúl García de Haro, Rober and other youth players with which she generated plusvalías seeing that they were not in preferential place in Manuel Pellegrini’s plans.