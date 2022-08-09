Juan Cruz Real: squeeze of pins after losing against Once Caldas

Junior’s defeat on the day of the 98th anniversary of its foundation did not sit well with Barranquilla fans. Once Caldas won 1-2 at the Roberto Meléndez stadium.

Although Junior is still in the top eight despite the crash in Barranquilla, there were already many who questioned the work of Argentine coach Juan Cruz Real.

Real met with the directors of Junior this Monday and that’s where the rumors about his departure began. However, many are unaware that this meeting is common every week.

Junior lost to Once Caldas in celebration of his 98th birthday. Photo: Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

The truth is that, despite the defeat and despite the doubts, the Argentine coach has the support to continue leading Junior.

The reaction of Juan Cruz Real after the meeting with the directors

“They are waiting for the blood,” Real said, laughing, seeing the journalists waiting for him at the exit of the meeting. And he added: “I am firm, I will always be. If there is something that I have, it is a lot of drive. You have to work for the best for the club. These meetings are always. Yesterday (Sunday) we unfairly lost a game”.

Real has been in charge of the club since the beginning of this year and has always felt supported: “If there is something that I have with this board of directors, it is gratitude. A week ago it was a phenomenon because we beat Nacional. The only thing that has me hurt is that we didn’t win,” he explained.

Junior will be local again on the next date. On Saturday he will receive Independiente Medellín at 7:45 at night.

