Juan Cruz Real, coach of Junior de Barranquilla, was very critical of the incidents that occurred at the Sierra Nevada stadium in Santa Marta. Referee Éder Vergara ended the match in the 73rd minute due to lack of guarantees, after incidents with Unión Magdalena fans.

“I think it’s a sad moment for football, because these things, really, can’t happen. It had already happened here a short time ago and it happens again, “said the Argentine coach at a press conference.

Regarding the responsibility for what happened, the Junior coach pointed out: “I don’t want to point the finger at anyone, but the person responsible for the event is always the team that organizes it. I think Unión Magdalena organized the event. This had already happened here and if the referee ends the match due to lack of guarantees, it’s for a reason”.

And he added: “This is not good for us, we end up being international news because of these things, we have to seek to improve our football organizationally. If these things have already happened here, we have to anticipate.”

Real also complained about the dressing room and the field

Real also complained about the situations that his team had to experience on the scene of the match. “It surprises me that a court like this, a floor like this, is used for first division matches. The ball cannot be controlled, it bounces anywhere. Dany Rosero comes out with a minor ankle sprain. I say it with respect: we arrived at a locker room with an unpresentable smell of urine, there was no water, they had to come to fix that “he indicated.

“The truth is, I am quite hurt: we say that we want to improve our football; I am a foreigner, but I consider myself quite Colombian, and going through these things hurts a lot,” he concluded.

Enrique Serje’s message after the incidents

For his part, Enrique Serje, the author of Junior’s goal, also referred to the incidents. “Sad with the situation that arose outside, there is no need for those things, you have to have a lot of tolerance, on the field we do our thing. We know that other types of emotions are experienced outside, but lives are at risk, families come, children come, and that has to be reviewed a lot, there is a lack of tolerance. Here football questions take a back seat”, said.

“My message is that we have tolerance, the fact that we support different teams does not mean that we have to kill each other, we do not gain anything with that. This stains a lot what football is. There are children who come for the first time, what does a parent say to a child about this? He has no words to explain what is happening. Hopefully those who cause the incident become aware and realize that it is not a problem only between them, there is something very big and that goes beyond, “he added.

