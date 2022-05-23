Monday, May 23, 2022
Juan Cruz Real: DT’s harsh response to Hernán Darío Herrera

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2022
in Sports
john royal cross

John Royal Cross.

Photo:

Barranquilla Junior Press

Junior’s DT showed a video and clarified the issue.

Junior’s coach Juan Cruz Real, asked his counterpart from Atlético Nacional, Hernán Darío Herrera, to apologize for the statements he gave after the tie in Barranquilla between the two teams.

“As you can see, the coach of the other team said, I never referred to him as he indicated in the press conference. The video says it all,” Cruz Real said.

‘misunderstood’

And I add: “I hope that in another press conference he apologizes and clarifies, because his misinterpretation of what I said. It was a I speak well of the team. I respect everyone and don’t look down on anyone.”

Herrera, after the game in Barranquilla, said: “For the ‘teacher’ Juan Cruz Real, this one here is the coach of Nacional, my name is Hernán Darío HerreraI am Colombian and Antioquian. This one has a name. You have to respect it too.”

In the video of what Junior’s coach said, it is clear that he never referred to Herrera in this way, that’s why Cruz Real emphasized: “He made an ugly mistake and he shouldn’t try to mess up. People think I behaved badly but it was not like that. It is clear that I did not disrespect him.”

Sports

