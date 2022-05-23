Juan Cruz Real: DT’s harsh response to Hernán Darío Herrera

Junior’s coach Juan Cruz Real, asked his counterpart from Atlético Nacional, Hernán Darío Herrera, to apologize for the statements he gave after the tie in Barranquilla between the two teams.

“As you can see, the coach of the other team said, I never referred to him as he indicated in the press conference. The video says it all,” Cruz Real said.

(Luis Díaz: impressive numbers in just 13 games with Liverpool)

(Nairo Quintana would leave Arkea and run with two other Colombians)

‘misunderstood’

And I add: “I hope that in another press conference he apologizes and clarifies, because his misinterpretation of what I said. It was a I speak well of the team. I respect everyone and don’t look down on anyone.”

Herrera, after the game in Barranquilla, said: “For the ‘teacher’ Juan Cruz Real, this one here is the coach of Nacional, my name is Hernán Darío HerreraI am Colombian and Antioquian. This one has a name. You have to respect it too.”

In the video of what Junior’s coach said, it is clear that he never referred to Herrera in this way, that’s why Cruz Real emphasized: “He made an ugly mistake and he shouldn’t try to mess up. People think I behaved badly but it was not like that. It is clear that I did not disrespect him.”

☀️☕ “It was well shown that Mr. Hernán Darío Herrera was wrong and I hope he accepts it that way and goes out to speak apologizing” Juan Cruz Real, DT Junior.#FirstTouch pic.twitter.com/qEMFvAcpfp — WinSportsTV (@WinSportsTV) May 23, 2022

(Luis Díaz, how much did Liverpool earn for being second in the Premier League?)

(Santiago Buitrago: where did the best Colombian in the Giro d’Italia come from?)

Sports