Juan Cruz (Tenerife, 1948) opens the door at the agreed time. On the fifth floor of a boat house – all is light and wood – a corridor full of books and works of art unfolds before the visitor. The journalist and writer from Tenerife moves … agile, with clear, very open and lively eyes. “That painting was given to me Gunter Grass,” says a carboncillo portrait and continues its path. “Here are the books to read.”

Both the photographer and the editor follow Juan Cruz To talk about your most recent book ‘Secret and Passion of Literature’ (Tusquets)where a profile brings together, in the first person of the characters he met, interviewed and tried as a friend and editor. These pages Almudena Grandes appear, Juan Carlos Onetti, Eduardo Mendicutti or Guillermo Cabrera Infante, among many others.-

The interviewee advances through the department. “Here is the kitchen,” he says showing a stay full of books. He then leads visitors to the dining room and smiles. «This table is where I work more. Do we take the photo here? Arturo Pérez-Reverte The chamber lens is planted. First smile. Then poses something more serious. Look where the photographer tells him. But soon and puts on talking.

Magnetophonic tapes can be seen throughout the house, a recorder already ready for transcription. There are also reading glasses of all kinds and several inhalers. From a very young age, Juan Cruz suffers from asthma that still has his voice and that he put it first in bed and then in literature. «I was a sick child. I was held at home. As I didn’t know how to read and I couldn’t go to school either, my mother read me. One day he wore a newspaper cut. Not a newspaper, but a sheet. I said: Mother, read me. And the sheet read me. I learned to read with that newspaper clipping and radio ».

Patience and compassion

Juan Cruz walked with Jorge Luis Borges in Madrid and to get JK Rowling to open his heart, he presented himself with a tray of Cabrales cheese. It takes a lifetime asking. The phrase is yours, and it is not reason. It is just that allows you to reach the center of the people who portrays in ‘Secret and Passion of Literature’. It is, therefore, writers in the first person. “I do everything as if it were for the first time,” he says, smiling. “I’m still a child who gets excited when they tell him he has done well.”

To the question about whether this book takes up what left written in ‘Revueltos Egos’ (Tusquets), Juan Cruz answers with a soft and friendly negative. «My gaze was much more scathing then. In this book it is not so. Portrait to those writers I met, friends, ”he explains. «I do not like to miss respect, I never do it and if I have ever done it, I have apologized. In my work and in my life I have cultivated patience ». And compassion, because in this book, the reader approaches characters whose haughty, dismissal or wisdom, becomes close sensations through their writing. «Words have enormous energy, especially if they are written. I advise everyone to read, because words sediment. A single word can change your humor. The word contains everything ». One by one squeezes to get the maximum in these pages.

Sontag cries in Cartagena

Another of Juan Cruz’s features is that he never or very rarely says no. As if always approved an exam. Ask, write, read, report. Both in his years as a journalist for ‘El País’ and then as editor of Alfaguara and writer, Juan Cruz has lived curious and intensely. It is with that look that portrays Jorge Luis Borges, Guillermo Cabrera Infante, Gabriel García Márquez or Mario Vargas Llosa, but also other mythological creatures of literature such as Günter Grass or Susan Sontag, to whom he dedicates a beautiful text that does not Exempt from showing your cracks.

«Susan Sontag was like a teenager. He had intelligence, a lot of intelligence, but also a lot of ego ». He interviewed her several times, he treated her later as an editor. Of those days he remembers an episode at a Madrid book fair and in a Cartagena visit in which the author made a displacement to her hosts, both are reported in the book. In the Colombian episode, Cruz made him notice her mistake and the author of ‘América’ cried. “I have done that? He asked.”

Passion of literature

Juan Cruz speaks of his teachers Emilio Lledó and Domingo Pérez Minik, of the years in Madrid by Günter Grass, of his friendship with Mario Vargas Llosa and Gabriel García Márquez, but also of the way in which today’s society looks at his past. “We cannot reproach or cross out the work of Cortázar or García Márquez because at the time they believed in Fidel Castro.”

To the question about what lacks journalism today, Juan Cruz answers without hesitation: “Curiosity.” Pause. «Very few young people go to the press conferences or presentations. They are in their writings, with their phones ». There is no acrimony or scolding in his words. What there is is experience.

Give ». Writers with good economic position, he says, began to become less frequent. Thus, together with Pijoaparte, Juan Cruz also discovered heartbreak. When the girl he liked gave him pumpkins, he still had the first edition of that book in his hand. Prisoner of anger, he threw him into the mud in the middle of the rain in the lagoon.