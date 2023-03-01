This Tuesday, February 28, Juan Collado’s wife, Yadira Carrillo, gave an interview to the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who asked her about the situation in which her partner is.

Collado is accused of the crimes of organized crime and operations with resources of illegal origin. In addition, he is accused of tax fraud for 36 million pesos and embezzlement for 13.7 million.

Due to this, since July 2019 he has been in preventive detention inside the North Prison, in Mexico City.

And when would your husband come out?Would you go out today, today, today? the journalist asked him.

To which Carrillo said that he still does not know, since According to her, this Tuesday, February 28, she should already be home.

“I’m waiting for him right now, for him to come out, I don’t know but he should be here. He’s been in jail for four years, he should never have set foot in that place, never in his life. He should be home right now and they should be asking him Sorry all the authorities,” said the actress.

However, he commented that he cannot speak to him, since it is the lawyer who must make the call from the Prison.

