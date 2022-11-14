The diplomat and essayist Juan Claudio de Ramón (Madrid, 40 years old) has won the III David Gistau Journalism Prize, convened by Vocento and Editorial Unit and endowed with 10,000 euros. He was awarded it unanimously thanks to his article ‘Am I a feminist?’, published in ‘El Mundo’ on March 7. It is a reflection on feminism and on how one can be a feminist without necessarily having to share the postulates of the most militant feminism.

The jury highlighted that the author addresses with “elegance, serenity and without fanfare a debate that has become visceral due to ideological biases”, and does so with a simple, well-written and concise style. «Juan Claudio de Ramón flees from reductionism, courageously illuminates the less visible faces of a bitter debate and invites the reader to think for himself. Thus he turns his text into a claim for freedom of expression in public conversation », collects the jury’s ruling.

De Ramón, a graduate in Law and International Relations from ICADE and a graduate in Philosophy from UNED, is a diplomat by profession (he has been stationed at the Spanish embassies in Canada and Italy, as well as at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid) and He writes regularly for El País and for magazines such as The Objective, Letras Libres, Jot Down, Claves de Razón Practical and El Ciervo. In October 2018, he published ‘Canadiana: Viaje al país de las second chances’ (Debate), about his experience in Canada, and this same year he published ‘Rome disorderly: the city and the rest’ (Siruela), in which he recounts his experiences, but not with the gaze of the traveler, but of those who lived there (he was the first secretary of the Spanish embassy). He also has to his credit the Antonio Fontán prize for political journalism, which he won four years ago.

«Good columnism has to have honesty, style and well-woven argumentative power»



Married and father of two children, enthusiastic about the history of political ideas, classic cinema and dark chocolate, De Ramón says, in statements to this newspaper, “he is delighted” to have won this third edition of the David Gistau award, sponsored by by Fundación ACS and Santander, and to which more than 200 opinion pieces were submitted. «It makes me very excited. David was a giant of his generation whom I read and with whom I knew little, but enough to take an immense affection for him and greatly regret his disappearance », he points out.

De Ramón remembers that what moved him to concoct ‘Am I a feminist?’ It was strange to see that everyone agrees with the definition of feminism as the radical equality of rights and duties between men and women, but the percentage of people who feel comfortable with the feminist label is smaller. “Inquiring into that discrepancy is what led me to write the column,” says the author, who believes that when feminism closes debates (on gender in the use of language, on abortion, on surrogacy…) and imposes orthodoxy “it is normal that there are people who reject that label. And that is the explanation for the fact that the percentage of people who believe in equality is total, but the percentage of people who feel comfortable with the feminist label is less”, reasons the essayist, who clarifies that his article does not want to give answers closed, but it does legitimize the questions “that arise when applying the definition of feminism that we all share”. “There are two ways to be a feminist,” she explains, “a sociological way that basically consists of walking through life without questioning equality between men and women, and a militant way, which consists of taking that principle and turning it into a tool. for the analysis of society. What I am here to say is that we do not all have to be militant feminists. To say that if you believe in equality you are a feminist is like saying that if you believe in freedom you are a liberal… and there are many people who defend freedom but do not feel comfortable with the liberal label », he points out.

«The good health of columnism»



In any case, De Ramón maintains that columnism enjoys “excellent” health in Spain and that “there are many” good columnists in the newspapers of this country. “Every day in the written press there are twenty or thirty firms of the highest level that combine erudition with reasonableness, good style and care of the language… I do not have time to read all the columnists that I would like to read every morning.” However, he has his references and although he prefers not to mention those of his generation “because many are friends”, he does mention teachers in whom he tries to look at himself when he faces the blank page, now the empty screen. «The columnism that I would like to emulate is that of Jon Juaristi, in ABC, that of Fernando Savater or Félix de Azúa in El País, or that of Raúl del Pozo, Arcadi Espada or Umbral in El Mundo. They are columnists who combine argumentative power with care for language and knowledge». De Ramón emphasizes that when he looks for leading columnists he does not want “father confessors” but rather well-explained theses, although he does not always share them. «At least a couple of times a day I try to read columnists who do not share my ideology, but always looking for the best version of the opposite argument».

For the winner of the 3rd David Gistau Journalism Prize, “a good column must have honesty and style and well-woven argumentative power”, and he adds: it must be brief and concise. That is why he is grateful to write for the paper although his pieces are also read on the web. “It is good to have the discipline of the paper because the mold that the paper gives you forces you to be economical in the use of language, to discard secondary ideas, all that discipline presses in favor of producing a good text”, he illustrates.

He also believes that columnism, as its own journalistic genre, has a solvent and very promising future ahead of it because readers are looking for words that express their ideas and emotions, as well as columnists who are capable of articulating ideas that perhaps the reader alone he has sketches on his head. «You will always see demand for good columnists. Many debates are complex, and readers appreciate having people shape the arguments who can help them make a point one way or the other.”

quality journalism



The award presented by Vocento and Unidad Editorial pays tribute to the journalist who died in February 2020, who developed a large part of his career in the ABC and El Mundo newspapers, and highlights the quality and independent journalism that David Gistau embodied in an honest and courageous manner. .

The award has counted on the jury with professionals from both publishing companies. On behalf of the Editorial Unit, Leyre Iglesias, deputy director of Opinion; Manuel Llorente, chief editor at La Lectura; Maite Rico, deputy director of El Mundo; and Gonzalo Suárez, editor-in-chief of Papel. On behalf of Vocento, Jesús García Calero, director of ABC Cultural; Lourdes Garzón, director of Mujerhoy and WomenNOW; Eduardo Peralta, director of Ideal; and Karina Sainz, columnist for ABC.

The winner of the first edition of the Prize was the journalist and writer Alberto Olmos and, in the second, the philosopher and writer Diego S. Garrocho.