Juan Carlos Tabío in Havana in a 2012 image. Hector Garrido

Your name will always be associated with Strawberry and Chocolate, the only Cuban film nominated for an Oscar and also winner of a Goya, which he co-directed with his close friend Tomás Gutiérrez Alea, one of the greatest Cuban filmmakers. But Juan Carlos Tabío (1943-2021), who died on Monday in Havana at the age of 77, is among the most important names in Cuban cinema for his anthological comedies and his ability to portray Cuban reality and its contradictions with a language of humor. and intelligent irony, which was like a blow to the liver, which invited reflection. Tabío was the owner of a playful, but tremendous style, apparently easy, although laughing he went deep and shook consciences, no nonsense. He was the magician of the Cuban manners comedy.

He was born in Havana in 1943 and at the age of 18 he entered the newly created Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC), where he began as a production and director assistant. He made more than 30 documentaries, some of which are still mandatory, such as the one he directed on the stay in Cuba of the Spanish poet Federico García Lorca in 1930.

Tabío’s eye and hand for the documentary led him to fiction, in which he premiered in 1983 with the feature film Is swapped, a comedy of entanglements that is an x-ray of the Cuban daily life of that time. The film was highly applauded by the public and critics, and also served to rescue from oblivion the great Cuban star Rosita Fornés, who won numerous awards for her role.

A year before, he had written with Gutiérrez Alea the script for Until a certain point, a film directed by the latter that marked the beginning of the fruitful collaboration between the two filmmakers, and that ten years later led them to co-direct Strawberry and Chocolate (1993) and Guantanamera (1995), probably two of the most internationally successful Cuban films.

The story of Strawberry and Chocolate is well known. The film, shot in Havana in the midst of the acute crisis of the Special Period, after the disappearance of the socialist camp, tells the story of the friendship of a young communist and a homosexual marginalized in Cuba because of his way of being. The film went far beyond a simple criticism of the persecution of homosexuality in a period of the revolution. It was above all a cry against intolerance and in favor of individual freedom and the right to think differently, and it had a great impact, both inside and outside of Cuba, where it won numerous awards (the first was the Silver Bear at the Festival of Berlin and from there it continued until the Oscars, where it was a finalist in the category of best foreign film in 1994).

During filming, Gutiérrez Alea fell ill with cancer and Tabío stopped the movie he was filming at that time, The elephant and the bicycle, to co-direct with him Strawberry and Chocolate. “It was the greatest act of friendship and loyalty that I have witnessed in the cinema,” recalls the actor Jorge Perugorría, the protagonist of those days. The two directors worked side by side, Strawberry and Chocolate It was an absolute success and Tabío later finished the film that he had left halfway through. Before Juan Carlos had signed Plaff (1988), another of his great comedies in which he portrays the daily and surreal vicissitudes that Cubans have gone through since the sixties.

“That manners and that humor was his hallmark,” Perugorría said hours after his death, very affected. “I think he was one of the directors who most faithfully portrayed the cubaneo and that he managed to make an X-ray of the national identity with his work, “said the actor, highlighting” his corrosive sense of humor, but that it was not simply amusement. ” “He used satire to make a portrait of society, he connected with people leaving a deep mark, although sometimes critics underestimate comedy.”

His work is full of hits and hilarious feature films, which must be seen if one wants to find out what the Cuba of his time was like. There are your Waiting list (1999), Even though you are away (2003) or The horn of plenty (2009). Perugorría participated in all of them, as in Guantanamera, which Tabío and Alea wrote and directed after the success of Strawberry and Chocolate and that tells of the delirious journey of a corpse across the island to receive a holy burial. “I imagine that now the two of them will be up there plotting something tremendous,” believes the actor who knew the friendship that united them so well.