Juan Carlos Sarnari: Colombian soccer mourns his death, messages

Colombian soccer is in mourning, after knowing, on Friday, the death of Juan Carlos Sarnari, idol of Independent Santa Fe.

Sarnari debuted in River Plate in 1959, but after several seasons in Argentina and Chilecame to Colombian soccer and the first club was Medellín in 1973.

Trajectory

However, then in 1975 he went to Independiente Santa Fe and in the lion he established himself as the greatest figure, being champion that year, being one of the team’s benchmarks in that team that won the sixth title.

After his retirement, he was a technician Quindío, Santa Fe and Once Caldas and was also a sports anchor on NTC News, before devoting himself fully to his restaurant.

Sarnari is well remembered by the cardinal fans for being part of that squad that achieved a special star for the club, because after her the team lasted almost 37 years without a crown.

The messages

Dear “Nene” Sarnari, you will always be in the hearts of the Cardenal fans and the history of the Lion, rest in peace. 01-22-1942 / 04-21-2023 44 games played

14 goals

1 title – 1975

3,767 minutes played Technical director in 1981. pic.twitter.com/CviCI8V8nL – Independent Santa Fe (@SantaFe) April 22, 2023

Mourning in Colombian soccer and in @Santa Fe A great man died, a friend, an idol… Juan Carlos “el nene” Sarnari… He was a champion in 1975 and later on his Estancia Chica, a gathering partner! Thank you Juan, thank you Champion, thank you for your great stay with us! RIP pic.twitter.com/zE0GjgVLLU — Jorge Alfredo Vargas (@JorgeAVargasA) April 22, 2023