Saturday, April 22, 2023
Juan Carlos Sarnari: Colombian soccer mourns his death, messages

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2023
in Sports
Juan Carlos Sarnari: Colombian soccer mourns his death, messages


Juan Carlos Sarnari

Santa Fe Legend

Santa Fe Legend

The former player and idol of Santa Fe died at the age of 81.

Colombian soccer is in mourning, after knowing, on Friday, the death of Juan Carlos Sarnari, idol of Independent Santa Fe.

Sarnari debuted in River Plate in 1959, but after several seasons in Argentina and Chilecame to Colombian soccer and the first club was Medellín in 1973.
Trajectory

However, then in 1975 he went to Independiente Santa Fe and in the lion he established himself as the greatest figure, being champion that year, being one of the team’s benchmarks in that team that won the sixth title.

After his retirement, he was a technician Quindío, Santa Fe and Once Caldas and was also a sports anchor on NTC News, before devoting himself fully to his restaurant.

Sarnari is well remembered by the cardinal fans for being part of that squad that achieved a special star for the club, because after her the team lasted almost 37 years without a crown.

The messages

