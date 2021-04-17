Actor Juan Carlos Rey de Castro was announced as the new host of the Pukllaspa yachay quiz show in Quechua, alongside journalist Iris Cárdenas.

“Do you want to learn Quechua? Speaking Quechua is the best and it can make you win ”, the famous interpreter is heard saying in the promotional video of the space that will premiere this Monday, April 19 at 6:00 pm, through the signal of TV Peru.

“Pukllaspa Yachay is here, the quiz show in which you will learn Quechua in a fun way. Don’t miss the program hosted by Iris Cárdenas and Juan Carlos Rey de Castro ”, it reads on the official networks of Peru’s public television network.

The actor, famous for his participation in soap operas such as Holidays in Greece, My love the wachimán, In the background there is roomOnly a mother, among others, invited her Instagram followers to participate in the new television project.

Through its social networks, TV Peru announced the next premiere of its new Quechua program Pukllaspa Yachay. Photo: capture TV Peru Instagram

For its part, Iris Cardenas did the same in his personal profile of Facebook and also extended the invitation to the premiere of Pukllaspa yachay. “In the year of the Bicentennial, with much love and dedication, TV Peru gives us the first national television contest program where we will learn Quechua playing and winning,” he wrote.

“Above all, a program that recognizes the value of our ancestral cultures through runasimi, a language that is part of the history of all Peruvians. Dear friends, together with the entire production team, we invite you to join us in this great adventure ”, concluded the television presenter.

