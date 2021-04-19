Today at 6:00 pm, TVPerú premieres ‘Pukllaspa Yachay’ (Learn by playing), a space that seeks in a fun way, to get closer and learn a little more about the Quechua language, an ancient language that is spoken in seven South American countries.

The leadership will fall on Iris Cárdenas (former host of the news program ‘Ñuqanchik’) and actor Juan Carlos Rey de Castro, who points out that he is in love with the project. “Having that opportunity, to participate in the first Peruvian television contest that promotes the learning of Quechua for the whole family, is very important. There is nothing more beautiful than promoting culture with your profession and taking an important risk because all my life, since I have dedicated myself to acting, I hear people say: ‘Hey, why don’t you make a cultural program that is entertaining’. And that they make the proposal to me to be part of this first brave daring of TVPerú is incredible. A beautiful, inclusive bet that promotes culture, that connects us with our roots and that I think was something that was needed. I’m happier than a dog with two tails, ”says the actor.

‘Pukllaspa Yachay’ will come out from Monday to Friday and there will be 3 contestants per week, it will also have the participation of ‘Yachaq’, who will be the judge of the various tests and who will resolve any questions regarding Quechua. “I think that each language has a personality. The language teaches you a lot about culture, it is inevitable that it connects us. I think we have to make Quechua fashionable and make it something irrefutable and permanent. Let’s go step by step. Obviously, people are not going to end up speaking Quechua at the end of the program, but the idea is to promote and encourage interest and learning ”.

On the other hand, the actor, who is part of ‘Atrapados’ (a series of great success on YouTube), is calm with the political panorama. “The results are always a reason for analysis and learning of what things are not going well in the country. Adding up the first three positions, they did not reach 40%, which is a sign of the discontent that occurs in the country at all levels and sectors. Beyond my political preference, which I have none, I believe that this has to generate reflection and further promote having empathy, being supportive, thinking about others, thinking about what one can do in his life to generate transcendence, generate a change, contribute with your grain of sand, whether in politics or not. Life is very short and if we can transcend in another way and have a social conscience, I believe that not only will we be happier, but we will also set a good example and this will become like a chain, there is always someone who look at that example and replicate it ”.

On the other hand, Iris Cardenas did the same in his personal profile of Facebook and also extended the invitation to the premiere of Pukllaspa yachay. “In the year of the Bicentennial, with much love and dedication, TV Peru gives us the first national television contest program where we will learn Quechua playing and winning,” he wrote.

“Above all, a program that recognizes the value of our ancestral cultures through runasimi, a language that is part of the history of all Peruvians. Dear friends, together with the entire production team, we invite you to join us in this great adventure ”, concluded the television presenter.