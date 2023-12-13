All the characters that we actors assume have a part that we discover about ourselves. I think the actor gives to the character and the character gives to the actor. At the beginning the character is built and after a while the character is as if he showed where to go; For example, I would act like this, I would walk like this, it is very mutual, especially in theater that happens a lot,” he says. Juan Carlos King of Castroan actor who these nights we see as Martín Seminario in the Latina soap opera 'Papá en apuros'.

For the actor, the reception of the story of a widowed sailor with four children makes him feel very grateful. “I think that more than surprised we are very grateful. Without a doubt, all of us who do this soap opera do it for the love of acting, the love of art. Telling stories is our craft and I think the result is just something to thank with all my heart. Receiving so much love is priceless,” he tells us at the end of the Christmas tree lighting. Minka Shopping Center. “We are happy that the family has an opportunity to come together and share. Many people tell us that it has been a long time since they got together at home to watch something together. It is a soap opera for the whole family, which has a lot of entertainment and, in addition, I am lucky to be with very talented colleagues, we do everything with love, which is transmitted on the screen.”

Regarding his character, he points out that he is enjoying it: “Martín goes through a process that I really like, that all humans go through, trying to find a balance between work, love and family priorities.”

Regarding the—for many—advanced finale of 'Perdóname', starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, and the premiere of 'Luz de Esperanza', he is cautious. “The truth is, I only think about my work and try not to talk about the rest, but Yes, I am clear that there is an audience for everyone. and, the more fiction that is made, the better the industry in Peru will be.”

In 2024, the film Don't Die for Me is expected to be released, directed by Daniel Rehder, which deals with the issue of violence in a young couple. Performing are Mónica Sánchez, Ximena Palomino, Adolfo Aguilar, Denisse Dibós, Arianna Fernández and Anahí de Cárdenas. “There is a theater project, but nothing concrete yet,” she agrees.

'Dad in trouble' will arrive in Chile

For his part, César Pereira, Programming, Marketing and Communications Manager of Latina Television, announced that 'Dad in trouble' will broadcast its last episode in Peru in April and that in January it will be broadcast in the neighboring country to the south. “Our family soap opera will not go off the air, as some inaccurate and false publications have appeared on social networks. “It started recording in April of this year and this week in December the recordings finish, but it will continue to air until April 2024,” he stated. Cesar Pereira. “And we are proud of our national fiction because, in January 2024, 'Dad in trouble' leaves the country, crosses the borders and premieres on Megamedia de Chile, one of the most important channels on Chilean television.”

