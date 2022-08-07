The figure of Saturday’s game at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá was Juan Carlos Pereira, who scored three of the four coles with which Millonarios defeated Cali.

Pereira stood out, he was the king of social networks, of the praise of the blue fans, who today celebrate not only the resounding victory, but also the leadership of the championship.

Inspired by an animated series

Those led by Alberto Gamero They do an excellent campaign, the same one that, hopefully, will be reflected in a new star, but for the moment it is a day of celebration.

Pereira appeared and the scoring quota of the ambassadors rose. In the first goal that he scored, the celebration was very curious.

The team bench left and his teammates put a black ribbon on his head, what does it mean?

Well, that goes back to the Japanese animated series Naruto, which is the story of an orphaned ninja named Naruto Uzimaki.

His parents were killed in the attack. Nine Tailed Demon Foxwho wants to become the village leader.

Naruto came to life in the triumph of Millonarios, embodied by a Pereira who walks straight, thanks to his scoring power.

