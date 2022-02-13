Monday, February 14, 2022
Juan Carlos Osorio: unusual proposal to be DT of the National Team

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2022
in Sports
Juan Carlos Osorio, coach of América de Cali.

Juan Carlos Osorio, coach of AmÃ©rica de Cali.

Photo:

Dimayor – VizzorImage

Juan Carlos Osorio, coach of América de Cali.

America’s counselor surprised with his idea.

It has always been known of the interest of Juan Carlos Osorio to take charge of the Colombian National Team and he has always recognized that this is his goal.

Once Colombia lost 0-1 with Peru and 1-0 with Argentina in the last two dates of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the subject of the change in the technical direction is daily talk.

It may interest you: (Story of the Colombian who plays in Ukraine, in the midst of war tension)

The National Team has a difficult time, its path to the 2022 World Cup is increasingly rocky and the options are minimal, so the issue of changing coaches is moving.

Will they accept it?

Reinaldo Rueda arrived, after Carlos Queiroz lost 0.- with Uruguay in Barranquilla and 6-1 with Ecuador, but the results have not been as expected.

Osorio has always moved and today many are asking him to be the coach to replace Rueda, but not even the leaders of the Colombian Football Federation have touched on the subject.

Today in America Juan Carlos Osorio aspires and would have already commented on his aspirations. It was even known that he would not charge the first year.

According to the press, Osorio would have said that his proposal to take charge of the group is that he would not charge a peso during the first year of work.

At least that is clear from several trills of journalists, who assure that the Risaraldense is going for that position.

sports

