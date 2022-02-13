Juan Carlos Osorio: unusual proposal to be DT of the National Team

It has always been known of the interest of Juan Carlos Osorio to take charge of the Colombian National Team and he has always recognized that this is his goal.

Once Colombia lost 0-1 with Peru and 1-0 with Argentina in the last two dates of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the subject of the change in the technical direction is daily talk.

The National Team has a difficult time, its path to the 2022 World Cup is increasingly rocky and the options are minimal, so the issue of changing coaches is moving.

Will they accept it?

Reinaldo Rueda arrived, after Carlos Queiroz lost 0.- with Uruguay in Barranquilla and 6-1 with Ecuador, but the results have not been as expected.

Osorio has always moved and today many are asking him to be the coach to replace Rueda, but not even the leaders of the Colombian Football Federation have touched on the subject.

Today in America Juan Carlos Osorio aspires and would have already commented on his aspirations. It was even known that he would not charge the first year.

According to the press, Osorio would have said that his proposal to take charge of the group is that he would not charge a peso during the first year of work.

At least that is clear from several trills of journalists, who assure that the Risaraldense is going for that position.

Juan Carlos Osorio told me that the proposal to directors is not only to direct the rest of the qualifying round for free, in case they give him the selection, HE WOULD NOT BE CHARGED DURING THE FIRST YEAR OF WORK. – Julian Céspedes (@JulianMCespedes) February 13, 2022

