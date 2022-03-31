Friday, April 1, 2022
‘Juan Carlos Osorio to the National Team’ and the memes of his departure from America

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2022
in Sports
'Juan Carlos Osorio to the Selection' and the memes of his departure from America

Memes.

Social network users remember the defeats of DT Risaraldense.

This Thursday, at 5:35 pm, Juan Carlos Osorio ceased to be the coach of América de Cali. After a long assembly, the helmsman from Risaralda managed to reach an agreement with the club’s directors to make his departure official.

Although the club has not yet commented on its social networks, everything indicates that the clause of his departure was duplicated. That yes, Osorio maintained until the last minute his interest in staying at the head of the scarlet squad.

With few moments of knowing the news, users on social networks reacted with creative memes that flood the platforms.

(In context: Juan Carlos Osorio is no longer the technical director of America: it’s official).

Here we present the best.

The memes of Juan Carlos Osorio

(Be sure to read: Luis Fernando Suárez, ready for playoffs, talks about Costa Rica and Colombia).

SPORTS

Recommended

