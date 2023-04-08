Juan Carlos Osorio: the exotic destination where he would continue his career

Since his departure from the Mexican National Team, with which he achieved a very resounding victory against Germany in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Juan Carlos Osorio has not been able to have a good step in his career.

The Risaraldense led the Paraguayan National Team, but it only lasted one game. From there he returned to Atlético Nacional, but his second stage was far from being as successful as the first. And his stage in América de Cali was more marked by controversy than by good results.

Egypt would be the new destination of Juan Carlos Osorio

Osorio came to sound for some Colombian teams recently, but now everything seems to indicate that the coach has a new destination: several Egyptian media reported that the Colombian will take the reins of Zamalek, a team from the Egyptian Premier League.

“Zamalek finalizes his agreement with the Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio to take charge of the team’s training sessions, and the coach arrives in Cairo before facing Banco Nacional in the league championship,” said some of the Zamalek supporters.

Heiko Herrlich (51) move to Zamalek SC is off, can confirm. 🚨🇪🇬 I understand that when the coach arrived in Cairo and held final talks; he’s convinced that the club’s problems are much bigger than he thought. ✍️ Now, Zamalek are settling on Juan Carlos Osorio (61) from… https://t.co/Mt7T3YMqM8 pic.twitter.com/LnKA4M3NVL — Micky Jnr ✪ (@MickyJnr__) April 7, 2023

Versions of the Egyptian press assure that the relationship of Osorio, 61, would be for one year and four months.

If the news is confirmed, it would be the fifth club abroad in Osorio’s career, after his steps in the United States (Chicago Fire and New York Red Bulls), Mexico (Puebla) and Brazil (Sao Paulo).

Osorio would replace the Portuguese Jesualdo Ferreira in Zamalek who was dismissed due to the poor results of the team that is ranked seventh in the Egyptian league.

