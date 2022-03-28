América de Cali fell 1-0 against Deportes Tolima on date 13 of the I-2022 League, at the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium in Ibagué. The scarlet square did not have its best presentation and added its third fall in line. Coach Juan Carlos Osorio analyzed the match of his coaches and left a message to the fans and the board.

“In the first half we suffered a bit from the fast transitions of the rival, in the second half according to what was raised, the team had perhaps one of the best second times. Before the game I mentioned that we were facing the most successful sports project in recent years”, said the DT.

He also highlighted the work of his colleague Hernán Torres: “we faced one of the best technical directors in Colombia, Hernán Torres, I know him very well, I had the possibility-opportunity to be with him in the Colombian National Team at some point. , him standing out, I didn’t and I think that today the difference was made in transitions from defense to attack, because I think that with central midfielders like Brayan, at no time did they complete 10 passes in our field”.

He also highlighted his coaches: “I feel immense pride in my players, because playing with a defense of three where Brayan Medina completes his third game as a professional and Eber Moreno is his 10th game in the first division, they behaved very well in the second half , we always found the free man to be identified before that first defensive cast of them and from then on when we played with two intentions the team was superior in the game”.

He then added: “unfortunately we couldn’t finalize the options we had, but I think the second half was a great example, for our players that if he can play starting and going, finding and setting, compensating and identifying the possessors and potential receivers, so the team in the second half was much superior to the rival”.

Osorio’s message

Finally, the DT sent a particular message to the fans and opens the exit door: “The fan must be told the truth, from me while I am here, I will give my 100 percent and the day that those who make decisions here consider otherwise, I’m willing to leave America, because the most important thing is for the team to qualify and it will be up to other people to decide. As long as I’m here, I’ll be working and trying to get the team to play like they did in the second half and the day I’m gone, push them to do very well, so they can qualify for the finalists”.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15