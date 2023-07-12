Juan Carlos Osorio is one of the most successful coaches in the history of Colombian soccer. He won six titles with Atlético Nacional (three Leagues, two Colombian Cups and one Super League) and one League with Once Caldas, and also led the Greens to the final of the Copa Sudamericana in 2014.

He also had an important stint with the Mexico National Team, with which he achieved a historic victory against Germany in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which he reached the round of 16.

However, since his departure from Mexico, his career has not been so successful: he was in the Paraguayan National Team, in which he barely lasted five months and only directed one match: he resigned for personal reasons.

Later, Osorio returned to Nacional and also had a stint in América de Cali, although without the achievements of his previous stage in the country. He now directs Zamalek in Egypt, with whom he has had very good numbers.

Another Concacaf Selection, interested in Juan Carlos Osorio

Osorio continues to be a highly valued coach in the international market and a Concacaf team would be very interested in hiring him.

According to Gustavo Roca, a journalist for the Diez newspaper, the Honduran Federation offered him to be that country’s national coach. And the same version ensures that Osorio himself confirmed the call.

“The priority right now is Zamalek, I work with all my energy for this team,” was Osorio’s response, according to Roca. But he analyzes the offer.

🚨 CONFIRM THE OFFER: Colombian coach Juan Carlos #Osorio has confirmed that Fenafuth has offered him to direct the Selection of #Honduras. He analyzes it, but warn yourself: “The priority at this moment is Zamalek, I work with all my energy for this team.” Until today,… pic.twitter.com/13fKx7d15l — Gustavo Roca (@GustavoRocaGOL) July 11, 2023

José Mejía, secretary of the Honduran Federation, confirmed his interest in the Colombian coach. “Juan Carlos Osorio is one of the people with whom we have had rapprochements, the rest is being taken by the Selection Commission, which is the first filter to choose the new coach, something that is later validated by the Executive Body of Fenafuth”.

After finishing in third place in the Egyptian league, Zamalek, led by Osorio, hopes to fight again for the title they have won 14 times. The most recent was in 2022.

