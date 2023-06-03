In America, the signing of a new coach is being a headache. The departure of Fernando Ortíz was never planned on the route, which is why the club never had a plan B on the run from ‘Tano’. Emilio Azcárraga demands a man of weight, who knows what it is to be a champion and who has the width to take on the most powerful squad in the country. To this day, Santiago Baños has only received negative responses from all the technicians he has surveyed in the last two weeks.
Earlier this week, the director of the Coapa nest box was in Spain where he sat down with Javier Aguirre and Diego Alonso, but both immediately rejected the project because they intend to continue in Europe, even Mallorca has already announced the renewal of the ‘Basque’. Being already in the old continent, Baños sought to meet with other options, it was Juan Carlos Osorio, but the former strategist of the Mexican National Team rejected the manager by phone.
Baños picked up the phone and called Osorio to ask him that they could have a meeting on Spanish soil to discuss the possible arrival of the Colombian to the team from the capital of Mexico. However, Osorio was clear and forceful in said communication, he is satisfied with Egyptian soccer and has no interest in leaving the African continent today. He concluded with a “thank you” and closed the door in a matter of minutes.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Juan #Carlos #Osorio #rejects #America
Leave a Reply