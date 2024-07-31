Juan Carlos Osorio is one of the coaches with the best track record in Colombian football and has had a respectable campaign abroad. However, he sometimes loses his temper and that has gotten him into trouble.

On July 27, Osorio was sent off for a violent clash with two members of the refereeing team, caused by a head-to-head collision that left his compatriot Christian Rivera, a member of Xolos, in bad condition.

First, Osorio strongly reprimanded the fourth referee, Vimarest Díaz, and then he confronted the number one assistant, David Morán. Finally, the central defender, Iván Barton, showed him the red card.

It was a night to forget not only for Osorio, but also for Xolos, who ended up losing 3-0 against Los Angeles FC, in the Leagues Cup, a tournament in which all MLS and Liga MX teams participate.

Drastic sanction for Juan Carlos Osorio in the Leagues Cup

Osorio’s sanction was announced on Tuesday, and the Colombian coach is left in a very bad position: he will have to serve a four-match suspension.

“In the 13th minute of the match between LAFC and Club Tijuana, Tijuana’s Technical Director, Juan Carlos Osorio, received a red card for the use of offensive language and violent conduct towards the referees. In accordance with articles 4.2.C and 13.2.4 of the 2024 Leagues Cup Competition Regulations, The Disciplinary Committee determined a sanction of 4 matches suspension and a fine for Osorio,” says the official statement.

Xolos will play this Saturday against Vancouver Whitecaps as a visitor and in that match they will try to get a victory that will put them in the next phase of the tournament.

Juan Carlos Osorio already has a history of aggression

This is not the first time that Osorio has shown aggressive behavior. In 2017, when he was coaching the Mexican national team, He insulted the referees in the match against Portugal for third place in the Confederations Cup and was given a six-match ban by FIFA. which is why he was not allowed to sit on the bench during the Gold Cup. At the same tournament he had insulted the New Zealand coach, although he was not punished.

He also starred in an incident in 2019 during a Copa Colombia match against Santa Fe. That day he slapped the central judge, Jhon Hinestroza, For which reason the Dimayor disciplinary committee suspended him for two months.

