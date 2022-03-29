Juan Carlos Osorio received an offer from America to end his contract

The hours of Juan Carlos Osorio as coach of America They seem to be counted. The bad results of the season, his differences with the board, and the most recent fall against Tolima, on date 13 of the League, led the board to find a way to end the link with the DT.

Tulio Gómez, the team’s largest shareholder, would have held meetings this Monday throughout the day with the coach, to determine the terms of his departure, according to press reports, which ensure that Osorio’s departure is decided.

As EL TIEMPO learned, the board made an offer to Osorio and now they are waiting for his response in 2 or 3 days.

“He does not want to resign. He does not recognize that he is doing badly,” said a source.

Osorio arrived at the scarlet box for the second half of 2021 and did not achieve the objectives set. He was about to leave at the end of the year. He finally stayed, but this semester the team has not responded.

The same Sunday, after the fall in Ibagué, the DT opened the door for his departure, stating at a press conference that he was ready to leave if the directors so decided.

SPORTS