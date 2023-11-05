The adventure of Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio for Egyptian football ended this Sunday. The Risraldense had assumed the technical direction of Zamalek, one of the greats of that country, on April 10.

The club announced on its social networks that it had reached an agreement with Osorio to terminate his contract. The team has just lost its two most recent games in the Egyptian league: 2-1 against Ennpi and, on Friday, 1-2 against ZED.

After six rounds, Zamalek occupies ninth place in the championship, with 8 points, the product of two wins, two draws and two losses.

Already last season, Zamalek lost the title against Al Ahly, champions with 83 points. The team led by Osorio came in third, with 60 points, a position that gave them access to the CAF Confederation Cup, the equivalent of the Europa League or the Copa Sudamericana in Africa.

Osorio, who had a contract until June 2024, managed 22 games in all competitions with Zamalek, with a record of 12 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses.

According to journalist Sebastián Vargas, Osorio’s departure was due to several circumstances: the two recent defeats, the change of directors at Zamalek and the fans’ displeasure with Zamalek’s play.

99% the Colombian Dt, Juan Carlos Osorio, will leave the @ZSCOfficial_EN after the next game (Wednesday), the reasons: The fan doesn’t like it. The new board doesn’t like it. Lost the last two games. One of his assistants has already resigned. pic.twitter.com/4xX9BN75WN — Sebastián Vargas 📻 ⚽🏈🥎🥌⛳🎤 (@sebasperiodista) November 5, 2023

Zamalek was Osorio’s first experience after his traumatic departure from América de Cali, where he could not find a good performance for the team and where he left abruptly in March 2022.

Since his departure from the Mexico National Team, which he took to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and in which they beat Germany, Osorio’s career entered a cone of shadow. He had a short and lackluster time in Paraguay, he returned to Nacional and could not repeat the successes of his first stage and did not do well in América.

