Los Tigres are second in the MX League and it is expected that the royal team can fight until the last minute for the local title. However, once the departure of Diego Cocca, who preferred the Mexican team over the UANL team, was completed, the level of expectation of what those in the pack could do dropped significantly.
At the moment the club has made the decision that ‘Chima’ Ruíz, a man who has been in the team for years as the institutional technical assistant, take the reins of the squad as coach for the rest of the tournament. But, the reality is that the cats want to sign a strategist of weight and hierarchy and that is why Maricio Culebro and his entourage are already considering some names on the table for the team’s bench, they have even already had the first interview with one of the candidates for this task.
Halftime reports that in the last few hours there was a meeting between Juan Carlos Osorio and the Tigres board to discuss the possibility of the Colombian taking over the club starting in the summer. The profile of the “preacher” was very popular within the institution, although it is known that the former coach of the Mexican team is a type of strong character, it is also a fact that he is a professional and someone dedicated to his work. For all these reasons, he is the first choice of cats today.
