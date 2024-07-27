The teacher Juan Carlos Osorio ‘lost his mind’ this Friday in the match in which his team, The Xolos of Tijuanawas beaten 3-0 againstto Los Angeles, United States. The Colombian coach exploded against a referee’s decision and was sent off for his reaction.

Everything went wrong for the Colombian coach, who could not contain himself and lost his temper in a controversy that caused a lot of commotion in Mexico and the United States.

Juan Carlos Osorio Photo:Dimayor – Vizzor Image Share

Angry complaint from Osorio

His team was already losing from the 9th minute, when the Colombian player Christian Rivera He was hit in the head during a play with his rival. The referee of the game considered calling a foul, but did not request access to the medical staff to treat the player.

Immediately, Juan Carlos Osorio He jumped off the bench and angrily went to protest to the lineswoman who was in that area. The coach claimed that the medical services did not enter to attend to him. Riveraseeing the strong blow to the head that shook the stadium and left the Colombian unconscious on the grass.

Osoriovery agitated, shouted very aggressively a few centimeters from the ear of the linesman, who did not know how to react to the scandalous situation. The Salvadoran referee, Iván Barton, seeing what was happening to his colleague, attended to the situation.

Juan Carlos Osorio, Losing his temper, he continued the argument with the referee and not only confronted him in front of the entire stadium, he also headbutted him, to which the Salvadoran referee did not react.

Seeing the aggressive attitude of the Colombian coach towards the lineswoman and towards him, Barton He did not hesitate to send him off just 13 minutes into the match.

At the end of the game, The Xolos of Tijuana They lost 3-0 in their visit to Los Angeles for the Leagues Cup. Juan Carlos Osorio He risks receiving a very severe sanction for his violent reaction against the refereeing team.

HAROLD YEPES

