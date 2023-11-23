When they hire them it is because they are very good, when they fire them it is because they are bad. It is the coach’s dilemma, which years ago raised Juan Manuel Lillo and that even today is still not fully understood.

It may be of interest to you: James Rodríguez, in the ideal team for date 6 of the World Cup qualifiers

The truth is that for some experienced people, such as Juan Carlos Osorio, The result has been a sentence that cut short his recent trials in América de Cali and Zamalec in Egypt. Appealing to his great career, with six titles in Colombian soccer with Atlético Nacional and one more with Once Caldas, he is now looking for revenge.

However, unfortunately, a league that he is very excited about, like Argentina, I would have closed the door.

Also: On video: Ángel Di María spat on Brazil fans who were in the stands

According to the newspaper Ole, His name was even considered to lead Racing de Avellaneda, but he is not alone in his aspiration: “if things don’t work out (with interim coach), Gustavo Costas is today the top candidate. Although offers also come,” he said.

Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

And about the Risraldense he explained: “The last one had to do with a coach from a World Cup past. Juan Carlos Osorio, The Colombian who led Mexico in 2018 had contact with the Magician Capria. The sports advisor listened to the coach, on his last trip to Egypt. But the choice happens, on the other hand. Osorio is not immersed in Argentine football and that is why he would have already been ruled out“said the outlet.

Read here: Four Colombians in the Conmebol ideal eleven for the qualifying round

“How did the name come about? Osorio visited Avellaneda twice and from there there was a link with the leadership. Both arrivals at the club had to do with Diego Milito. The Colombian was in Cilindro watching a game in 2018 and visited the Tita Mattiussi property in 2020 to take a photo with Beccacece,” Olé explained.

Juan Carlos Osorio, América coach. See also Nardella: "Ready to reveal the new Franchi project". And Draghi confirms Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Is Osorio not aware of Argentine football? He sounds strange for a coach with his career and his reputation as addicted to the analysis of world football. But that’s what they claim in Argentina, so For now we just have to wait for a new offer.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO