Juan Carlos Osorio and America confirm that they have not agreed on his departure

Juan Carlos Osorio, coach of América de Cali, confirmed to EL TIEMPO that there is still no agreement to stop being the guide of the Valle del Cauca team.

During the week there has been a lot of talk about the subject, including, this Thursday very early, Several media outlets confirmed that there was an agreement between the parties and that Osorio would leave the technical direction.



Ready to train

“There is no agreement and I am waiting for it to clear up to start training on the only field that is available,” Osorio told EL TIEMPO.

The results of the Risaraldense strategist are not the best, the American fans are desperate with the moment of their team and yells for Osorio to leave.

Several times the Dt and Tulio Gómez, the club’s largest shareholder, have met, but although there are several proposals on the table, no mutual agreement has been reached.

Osorio insists that he can get the team through this bad time. America is today in 15th place, with 15 points. He has barely won four games in the entire championship.

