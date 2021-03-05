Juan Carlos Orderique spoke with the hosts of En boca de todos, this Thursday, March 4, to announce that he will return to the screens when conducting the program Entrepreneur put the batteries.

After the withdrawal of Carloncho from América TV for his macho expressions, the journalist will take his position to be the presenter of the business space.

Orderique will meet again with Angie arizaga after a long time. As it is remembered, they both animated the preview on weekends.

Months before, Orderique had already anticipated his return. In talks with a local media outlet, he said that this month he will return after a year of being away.

“In March there are Qualifiers (South Americans to the Qatar 2022 World Cup) and it is supposed that with that would start my reactivation in football. Also, in June is the America’s Cup, so it is the immediate plan that I have with the channel, to reactivate in March, “he said on that occasion.

Juan Carlos Orderique on resemblance to ‘Robotín’

The television host was encouraged to talk about his similar to the character ‘Robotín’. As he said, both maintain a great friendship.

“It’s a nice comparison and I take it with humor. I know ‘Robotín’. He is my friend, a talented man, I love him and we have done some shows together ”, commented Orderique.

“People make memes, they tell me that we are twins and that now I have to do a DNA test to see if we are brothers, imagine, but I admit that we do look a lot alike. It’s not the first time they’ve told me, ”he added to Trome.

TV hosts, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.