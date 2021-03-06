After ‘Carloncho‘be removed from the television programs he hosted on América TV, En boca de todos and Emprendedor put the batteries, it was reported that the presenter Juan Carlos Orderique would take his place in one of them.

However, in a recent statement, the driver ruled out being the replacement for the radio host, who caused controversy due to the macho phrases he issued a few days ago through his program on the station Fashion Radio.

Juan Carlos Orderique clarified the real reason for his presence in Emprendedor put the batteries during this weekend’s broadcasts.

“They invited me to participate in the program ‘Entrepreneur, put the batteries’ and I have been able to have a reunion with Angie Arizaga, with whom I have had a lot of fun recording … but I am not the replacement of ‘Carloncho’, I will only be in the programs of this weekend ”, expressed the presenter for Trome.

On his return to the small screen with the sports program The previous, assured that due to the measures for the pandemic the situation is complicated.

“The qualifying matches are still uncertain, there is no date or place defined where they can be played because many European clubs do not want to let their players come to South America for fear of contagion and the quarantine days that they require, so no you can plan anything. And I really miss playing with the public, “he said.

‘Carloncho’ was removed from En boca de todos

Two days after the unfortunate sexist phrases that ‘Carloncho’ issued, his colleague Ricardo Rondón reported nationwide that the radio host had been removed from En boca de todos.

“The situation of ‘Carloncho’ is complicated due to his regrettable comments in a media outlet. Faced with a situation like this, which obviously has no further justification, PRO TV has decided to separate it from En boca de todos “, said the presenter of América TV.

‘Carloncho’, latest news:

