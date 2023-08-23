Juan Carlos Mora, President of Bancolombia. NATHALIA ANGARITA

Juan Carlos Mora, the president of Bancolombia, Colombia’s largest bank, which also has a presence in Panama, El Salvador and Guatemala, worries about the effects of political polarization on development in Latin America. Asked by the director of EL PAÍS, Pepa Bueno, about the role and risks of the region in the new global geopolitical and economic order, the manager with more than 30 years in the financial sector said that he is concerned that the trend in society to go to the extremes of the political spectrum plays against the welfare of its citizens.

“I am concerned that political polarization will divert us from those fundamental objectives of generating sustainable development,” said the president of Bancolombia in the discussion The challenge of sustainability in the 21st century: economy, society, private business and the environment celebrated this Wednesday in Bogotá as part of the International Summit on Sustainability and Environmental Innovation co-organized by the PRISA group.

“Political differences are welcome, but we should have agreements on fundamental issues and putting it into practice is not that difficult,” said Mora, advocating for basic consensus on issues such as environmental protection. “I am concerned that politics will lead us away from concrete answers to promote sustainable development for well-being. That in Latin America is very serious. We need to advance in development to produce well-being. We have a population that we leave behind. How are we going to bring her to that well-being? ”, She insisted.

The director of Bancolombia, a bank with 30,000 employees whose objectives include “promoting sustainable economic development to achieve the well-being of all”, defended that a bank can achieve a balance between its economic, social and environmental objectives and have products that promote financial inclusion, which —although they involve an initial investment— can be profitable.

Asked by Bueno about the paradoxes when thinking about sustainability and energy transition in countries like Colombia, which have not polluted as much as more developed nations and must continue to grow to achieve greater well-being, Mora insisted on the need for a just transition that prioritizes growth for all.

“What we cannot allow is that our environmental management is against the growth of Colombians,” said the president of Bancolombia. “And that is a huge paradox, because it is not a lack of conviction of what it can contribute. But let’s be realistic: a reduction in per capita consumption of 1.5 in Colombia is not going to change the global situation,” he pointed out, recalling that his country emits 1.5 million tons per capita compared to 15 million tons per capita of the United States or the eight of Germany.

The Bancolombia executive said that this paradox, which President Gustavo Petro usually brings to international forums, is a central point in the debate on how to make a just energy transition.

“Colombia is a wonderful country that is full of opportunities. And, seen from the point of view of sustainability, we all know the strength of its biodiversity,” said the president of Bancolombia, who also sees other advantages of the country such as the “fundamentally clean” energy generation matrix. But, faced with the protection of forests and the reduction of emissions, Mora believes that it is necessary to have some “complex debates” to accelerate development, such as what to do with the mines: “Colombia has mineral deposits for the transition that we can leave buried or exploit them sustainably. They are debates that as a country we have to give. I don’t think it’s a clear ‘yes’ or ‘no’, but that you have to have debates. We have to ask ourselves what we have to do.”

In order to break the cycle of inequality that affects Colombia while taking care of the environment and without sacrificing development, Mora advocates a global agreement to join forces and resources from development banks, private companies and the public sector.

Asked about the relationship of the Colombian banking sector with the first left-wing government in Colombia, that of Gustavo Petro, Mora stressed that he “deeply values” the results of the democratic elections. “My experience working with ministers is very positive. There is dialogue, there is conversation, ”he continued. And, although he acknowledged that they do not always agree on the issues they deal with, what he values ​​most is that the work of the public and private sectors continues in mutual trust. “We have confluence on the issues that we have to address. What is not there is enough confidence to sit down to listen and seek to be able to search for points in search of well-being. But in general what we see today is an evolution of Colombia in economic issues that has challenges, but that advances in a positive way ”, he concluded.