Juan Carlos Livraga is the living sequel to one of the greatest political atrocities of the 20th century in Argentina. On June 10, 1956, twenty years before the start of the last military dictatorship, a police commando shot ten people accused of rising up against the de facto president Pedro Eugenio Aramburu, one of the generals responsible for the coup against Juan Domingo Perón. Livraga was then 23 years old, lived with his parents in the town of Florida, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, and was a bus driver. He did not participate in politics, he did not know of any revolution and that night he had a date with a girl. But he never came. A fortuitous event diverted him and made him collide head-on with the milestone that would determine his life: he was shot, he survived and triggered the most famous journalistic investigation in Argentine history: operation massacre (1957), by Rodolfo Walsh.

He shot who lives, as Walsh called him, is 90 years old and has been in the United States for almost six decades, where he went into exile. His memory remains anchored to the firing squad and its consequences. “At night I remember everything. I don’t fall asleep until I’ve spoken everything. I still feel the shots. I hear. I do not forget ”, says Livraga in La Plata, Buenos Aires, where he is visiting.

The man worked on bus line 10, which linked the towns of Munro and Chacarita, in the capital. In the fifties, the cars had a footboard near the driver’s seat and it was common to see a woman standing up who accompanied him during the journey. It was thus that Livraga met the girl with whom he was going to go out dancing on June 9, 1956, and whom he later never heard from again.

Juan Carlos Livraga, (standing, on the left) poses with his family in front of the bus on line 10 that he was driving in Buenos Aires. in the fifties.

That night he went out to the appointment well dressed, in a suede jacket. He was on his way when he ran into his friend Vicente Rodríguez, who invited him to another colleague’s house to listen on the radio to the fight at Luna Park between the Argentine champion Eduardo Lausse and his challenger, the Chilean Estanislao Loayza. Chance had already decided for Livraga, as Walsh would write. Because the rebellion against Aramburu had broken out in different cities, where civilians and soldiers were trying to take over regiments, barracks, and public buildings. That night the regime was looking for its leaders, Generals Juan José Valle and Raúl Tanco. And the Buenos Aires Police was about to break into the house where Livraga and the rest were listening to the fight. Only one person in the group knew of the ongoing revolution. The police chief himself, Desiderio Fernández Suárez, was in command.

The entire group was arrested. A while later, well into June 10, they were shot in a field in José León Suárez, northwest of the city of Buenos Aires. His friend Rodríguez was killed with eleven shots. Livraga was saved. He says that he threw himself into a ditch and was safe from the light of the police vehicle and from the bullets. Later they saw him, assumed he was half dying, and shot him in the face: the bullets shattered his jaw, but did not kill him. The odyssey of a common man who was in the wrong place at the wrong time began.

The miracles of Livraga

On June 10, the nurses at the San Martín Polyclinic cured him. In addition, they fulfilled a heroic role: they preserved “a piece of paper” that the dying man carried in his pocket. It was the receipt for his personal effects, issued by the Regional Unit where he had been detained before the execution. It was proof that he had not shot at policemen, as the military regime intended to install, but that he had been shot while he was in their custody.

Juan Carlos Livraga, survivor of the execution of José León Suárez, in his time as a conscript in the Argentine military service. Family Archive

After the hospital, Livraga was imprisoned for two and a half months. First, 28 days in a police station, naked in a dungeon and disappeared from his family. “There I was more dead than alive. I was an invisible. There was a dog that they covered with an overcoat. On the other hand, they did not come for me. I was lying in that dungeon, cold, without food or drink. Did not exist. The dog did: they came to see him, they gave him bones. They wanted to give me a bone, when he had no teeth. All of this – he points to his mouth – had disappeared with the bullet, which destroyed everything”.

Livraga was a specter: her disfigured face, many pounds less, her mouth rotting from infected wounds, and her hair grown. She was freaking out. Her first meal in weeks was some oranges and tangerines given to her by two young police officers who took pity on them: “I ate even the peels.” There he felt resurrected. He says he heard a soft, “extra-human” voice that told him his luck was beginning to change.

So it was. The next day they dressed him in some strange clothes that were in the police station: brown and white shoes and a well-branded shirt. They served him a hot cooked mate, the “richest champagne I had in my life,” says Livraga. And they transferred him to the Olmos prison, in La Plata, without even handcuffing him. Wow, his luck had changed.

But the prison exceeded all his expectations. Someone had spread the rumor that he had just killed four policemen and the prisoners received him as a hero. The stinking specter of the police station was now the idol of the prison. “A fine car mechanic who looked like Don Corleone, whom everyone respected, ordered that they give me wine and a juicy steak, just the way I liked it. They cut it small, so I could eat it. It was my first meal in a long time. Suddenly everything changed. I was great!” Livraga laughs. He never knew who invented a saving handbook for him: “I did not ask or speak, because it favored me. I had my truth inside.”

In prison, Livraga found a fellow executioner who had also survived: Miguel Ángel Giunta. He was detained with the political prisoners and had already told his story to the lawyer Máximo von Kotsch, who did not believe him.

Newspaper clipping from the time of ‘Operation Massacre’ showing the house where Juan Carlos Livraga was arrested and the portrait of Nicolás Carranza, who died in the firing squad. family file

But Von Kotsch believed in Livraga, talked to his father and asserted the piece of paper rescued by the nurses, proof of the clandestine execution. On August 16, 1956, those executed were released. Livraga gets goosebumps when he recites from memory the “voice from beyond the grave” from the prison loudspeaker that reported his and Giunta’s release, with his full names.

Von Kotsch was also the link with Rodolfo Walsh. “The doctor told me: ‘If they want to kill you, they are going to kill you speaking or not speaking. You should talk.’ And there I met with the journalist.” Walsh had already heard in a bar the famous phrase “there is a shot that lives”, germ of operation massacre.

Livraga gave three interviews to Walsh and his co-worker, the Spanish journalist Enriqueta Muñiz. Pulling from this testimony, the couple reached the rest of the survivors, seven in total. History proved that they were shot in the name of a martial law dictated after they were kidnapped (it was promulgated on June 10 and they had been detained since the day before). And that the executions in José León Suárez were not an isolated event: the repression of General Valle’s uprising produced 27 executions of civilians and soldiers.

Livraga underwent seven facial surgeries, never heard properly again, and had to leave the country. Shortly after the second edition of the book (1964), she immigrated to the United States. “I had the revolvers behind me,” she explains. “I cried on the plane on June 26, 1965, because of the lie I told my parents.” She said that he left in search of economic progress, but he left to survive.

In the US he almost did not talk about the story that does not let him sleep. He likes to share it in his mother tongue and when he returns to his country: “The love of Argentina is very different, and there very few know about my life. Today I feel affection and recognition. I’m flattered when they ask about my story. I thought that I was not going to reach old age and I did. I am grateful for life.”

Juan Carlos Livraga, a survivor of ‘Operation Massacre’, poses in a hotel in La Plata, Buenos Aires, on May 5, 2023. Alberto Direnzo

