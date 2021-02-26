Juan Carlos I’s lawyer, Javier Sánchez-Junco, has acknowledged this Friday, through a statement, that the king emeritus has presented a second tax regularization for the amount of 4,395,901.96 euros, “including late payment interest and surcharges ”, As EL PAÍS announced this Thursday. The lawyer emphasizes that the supplementary statement has been submitted “without any prior requirement of any kind”, an essential condition for it to be able to evade an accusation for a tax offense that it would otherwise commit, by exceeding the amount defrauded of 120,000 euros in one year.

The tax debt already satisfied corresponds, according to the statement, to “the income derived from the assumption, by the Zagatka Foundation, of certain expenses for travel and services performed by SM from which certain tax obligations that have been regularized could derive”, ensures the writing. It refers to the flights with private jets that were paid for until 2018 by the foundation owned by his distant cousin Álvaro de Orleans.

When the statement refers to “income”, it is confirmed that what Juan Carlos I has presented is a complementary declaration to income tax (IRPF) and not to donations, as he did in his first regularization. The lawyer does not explain how much the amount not declared to the treasury is, although it is estimated at more than eight million, nor does he explain how the previous Head of State has done to collect such an important amount of money.

“I have paid for many flights to the King Emeritus, but I am not his front man,” Álvaro de Orleans told EL PAÍS in February 2020 during an interview in Geneva. Juan Carlos I’s cousin and friend claimed that he did it to protect his private life and continue the Orléans family tradition of helping the Spanish monarchy.

The king emeritus, expatriated in Abu Dhabi (capital of the United Arab Emirates) since August, already paid 678,393 euros to the Treasury on December 9. So it was a matter of regularizing the opaque funds that, between 2016 and 2018, the Mexican businessman Allen Sanginés-Krause provided him, with interests in Spain. According to the investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office, the cards that said businessman paid were used to pay various expenses of the king emeritus and his relatives (among which the current Kings are not included), such as travel, gifts, hotels and restaurants.

Juan Carlos I’s lawyer has maintained contacts with the Ministry of Finance for this new tax regularization of his client that has been studied for months and that until now has not been executed.

The legislation provides that any taxpayer can avoid being accused of a tax crime if he pays his debt before the Treasury or the justice notify him of the start of proceedings. Article 305.4 of the Penal Code considers “the tax situation regularized” when the taxpayer has proceeded to the full recognition and payment of the debt, before the tax Administration has notified him of the initiation of verification or investigation actions aimed at the determination of the tax debts object of the regularization or […] before the public prosecutor, the state lawyer or the procedural representative of the autonomous, provincial or local Administration in question, files a complaint or complaint against the person directed, or before the public prosecutor or the investigating judge carry out actions that allow him to have formal knowledge of the initiation of proceedings ”.

The same article of the Penal Code adds that the regularization “will prevent him from being persecuted [al defraudador] due to possible accounting irregularities or other instrumental falsehoods that, exclusively in relation to the tax debt subject to regularization, it may have committed prior to regularization “. However, the law requires that the regularization be “complete and truthful” so that the tax authorities and the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office consider it correct, in order to apply article 305.4 and exonerate the emeritus king from a possible tax offense.

A team of four prosecutors investigates the king emeritus in three different cases: For the alleged collection of illegal commissions in the works of the AVE to Mecca awarded for 6,500 million to a Spanish consortium; by the disposition of money of a Mexican businessman by the emeritus king; and for the alleged possession of companies in tax havens with millionaire funds.

The defense of Juan Carlos I trusts that the first one will be filed because the facts refer to the stage in which he was still head of the State and enjoyed inviolability; the second, for fiscal regularization; and the third, because it denies the existence of such accounts. None of the three has been filed yet, but the prosecutor has not taken the step of filing a complaint before the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court, to which the king emeritus is registered.

The new regularization comes to light after Juan Carlos I was the absent protagonist of the act of commemoration of the 40th anniversary of 23-F, held on Tuesday in Congress. Felipe VI, who had expressly avoided mentioning his father since he left Spain, amid the scandal caused by the investigation of his fortune in tax havens, assured that “the firmness and authority” of Juan Carlos I “were decisive for the defense and triumph of democracy ”in the face of the coup attempt.