Corinna Larsen could still try to expedite her appeal options before British justice. She herself has indicated that she considers “all available options”, after hearing the ruling of the court of appeal that has overturned her lawsuit for harassment against Juan Carlos I by estimating that the jurisdiction of the United Kingdom is not appropriate to judge the case and because the plaintiff’s story does not fit into the criminal figure of harassment of the British justice system. The decision of Judge Rowena Collins represents, in any case, a serious blow to the aspirations of the German businesswoman, and may mean that the King Emeritus becomes, as of this Friday, a citizen with no pending cases with justice, nor of Spain or anywhere else.

The lawsuit filed by Larsen before the London courts, three years ago, has been resolved in civil jurisdiction, and was only a claim for money for the alleged damages caused to the businesswoman. Juan Carlos I did not have to appear in court at any time, and a possible extradition order or any type of punishment for not coming forward was never raised. If the lawsuit had been lost, the consequence would never have been a criminal sanction. Even so, the fact that the case remained alive in the British courts (and in public opinion, due to the constant media coverage of the process that was being aired in London) prevented the emeritus king from planning his future in the medium or long term as a citizen free of burdens. A possible permanent return to Spain would not be overshadowed by the constant threat of a judicial sentence.

The result has been a deep disappointment for Larsen, who has assured after the ruling that she is willing to move forward. “Juan Carlos has deployed his entire arsenal to wear me down and the scope of his power is immense. “I am considering all available options,” the businesswoman said in a statement after learning of the rejection. In any case, his chances of victory, already greatly reduced from the moment the British justice system partially accepted the procedural inviolability of the emeritus, are clearly slim after such a forceful verdict. On the other hand, the panorama becomes clearer for the father of Felipe VI, who settled in Abu Dhabi in August 2020, precisely after it became known that he had a hidden future abroad. A spokesperson for Don Juan Carlos has welcomed the ruling which, “as expected, confirms his innocence.” “Today’s decision [este viernes]favorable to His Majesty, reestablishes the necessary conditions for more public appearances,” the spokesperson said in a statement reported by Reuters.

On Friday afternoon, the defense of Juan Carlos I in the United Kingdom released a statement in which they indicated that the King Emeritus is “very satisfied to know the ruling of the High Court of England” and that he considers “that justice has been done.” . “The English courts have completely and conclusively rejected her claim against Her Majesty, concluding that it has no prospect of success and therefore cannot and will not lead to a trial,” the text explains. ”Her Majesty has always considered the claim filed by the plaintiff as lacking any substance or rigor,” the statement notes, which concludes by stating that “the emphatic rejection [de Juan Carlos I] of all the harassment allegations advanced by the plaintiff were also already noted by the Court of Appeal in its ruling of December 2022, and that the English courts have rejected the claim in its entirety.”

In March of last year, the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office definitively closed the three investigations that it had kept open that affected Juan Carlos I and his entourage. Firstly, the investigation into the alleged illegal commissions received for the awarding of the AVE to Mecca, worth 65 million euros, was concluded. The business consortium that took charge of the works between the cities of Medina and Mecca in Saudi Arabia was the subject of investigation by prosecutors, for its relationship with the deposit of that amount into the account of the Panamanian foundation Lucum, of which Juan Carlos de Borbón was the owner, by order of the then king of the Gulf monarchy.

The king emeritus during a meal with friends on September 30, 2023, in Sanxenxo. José Ramón Hernando (Europa Press)

The prosecutors also decided to file the alleged use by the King Emeritus of cards black borne by the Mexican businessman Allen Sanginés-Krause, as well as the fortune that Juan Carlos I kept hidden on the island of Jersey. The Public Ministry then concluded that it was not possible to criminally prosecute the former head of state due to the inviolability that he enjoyed until his abdication in 2014; because the facts investigated, even if they constitute crimes, would have already expired, and because the emeritus monarch proceeded to carry out several tax regularizations to settle his accounts with the Public Treasury, for a value of five million euros.

The Swiss justice system also archived, in December 2021, the investigation that it had opened three years earlier into the same commissions for the train to Mecca. The shelving of prosecutor Yves Bertossa meant lifting the charges against Larsen for alleged aggravated money laundering; Arturo Fasana, the account manager of the king emeritus at the Mirabaud & Cie bank; and Dante Canonica, the lawyer and director of the Lucum Foundation. During that process, Juan Carlos I was never called to testify or formally charged.