Emeritus King Juan Carlos I will be present at the oath of the Constitution by his granddaughter, the Princess of Asturias, Leonor de Borbón, on October 31. He will not be at the institutional event, which will be held in the Congress chamber, but he will be at the private family celebration, which will take place in the afternoon at the El Pardo palace.

The King’s House has confirmed this Friday that the heir to the Crown, Leonor de Borbón, will swear in the Constitution on October 31, the date on which she comes of age, in a solemn session of the Congress and the Senate at the Palace of the Cortes, of Madrid’s Carrera de San Jerónimo. The date has been confirmed in a meeting held this Thursday at the initiative of the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, which was attended by the president of the Senate, Pedro Rollán, and representatives of the Government and La Zarzuela.

After the event in Congress, Leonor de Borbón is scheduled to travel to the Royal Palace, to receive the necklace of the Order of Charles III there – the princess already has the Golden Fleece – in a solemn ceremony in the presence of the representatives. of the high powers of the State, who will then attend a lunch offered by the Kings.

After the institutional events in Congress and the Royal Palace, as reported by La Zarzuela, a private family event will be held in the El Pardo palace, which will include the Royal Family, the King’s family and the family. of the Queen, which includes the king emeritus, expatriated since August 2020 in Abu Dhabi. This will be the first Royal Family event that Juan Carlos I will attend since he left Spain, although he has already made three private visits and is scheduled to make his fourth next week, always with the aim of participating in regattas in the Sanxenxo Nautical Club (Pontevedra).

The swearing-in ceremony of the Princess of Asturias is a symbol of the dynastic continuity of the Monarchy. Starting on October 31, when she turns 18, Leonor de Borbón will be able to automatically ascend to the throne in the event that her father is absent; without the need, as happens while she is a minor, for her to mediate a regency. The uncertain result of the elections on July 23 and the specter of a repeat election cast a shadow of doubt on the date of the oath, given the possibility that the Cortes would be dissolved on October 31, but the date set for the investiture by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, which will be voted on for the first time on the 27th, guarantees that the dissolution of the Chambers will not occur in the worst case scenario until the end of November.

As his daughter will do now, Felipe VI swore the Constitution on January 30, 1986, the same day he turned 18. Article 61.2 of the Constitution states that “the crown prince, upon reaching the age of majority, will take the same oath [desempeñar fielmente sus funciones, guardar y hacer guardar la Constitución y las leyes y respetar los derechos de los ciudadanos y de las comunidades autónomas]as well as that of fidelity to the King, in the presence of his parents and sisters and the representatives of the high institutions of the State in a joint and solemn session of the Congress and the Senate.

The Princess of Asturias began her military training at the Zaragoza Academy on September 17 and has already completed the basic combatant training module, which has included 10-day exercises at the neighboring San Gregorio Maneuver Field ( Saragossa). On October 7, she is scheduled to swear the flag at a public event at the military training center that the Kings will attend.