In addition to a supposed secret daughter, the book about King Juan Carlos I, which will go on sale in a few days, reveals that the monarch tried to record a conversation with his ex-lover Corinna Larsen, a businesswoman with whom he had an affair.



The episode would have occurred in March 2019, when Juan Carlos I visited Larsen in London in order to obtain evidence against the woman to accuse her of blackmail.

It turns out that -according to the book- when the king abdicated, he saved a fortune of 65 million dollars but that it was transferred to the businesswoman to manage it and avoid accusations against her. However Larsen, over the years, refused to follow the process.

Larsen’s lawyers sent a letter to the head of the Casa del Rey, Jaime Alfonsín, to ask Felipe VI to end the campaign of harassment to which, according to her, her father was subjecting her. In a formal but forceful tone, Corinna’s lawyers blamed Zarzuela for leaking news that harmed her, publishes Infobae.

According to Corinna, this alleged defamation campaign against her had begun after the emeritus transferred the 65 million euros that Juan Carlos I hid in Switzerland through a Panamanian instrumental company. The king was forced into this move after the bank that housed his secret fortune told him that she had to stop being his client.

Juan Carlos I’s goal was for his former partner to act as his trustee for a few months, just as other people he trusted had done in the past. At least until he found a safe place to permanently house his millions.

Corinna agreed to keep the money, but not temporarily. She demanded that her delivery be perfectly formalized as a donation so that no one could accuse her of money laundering or fraud against the Treasury.

Infobae publishes that the problem is that the sentimental relationship between Juan Carlos I and Corinna had already ended, and although they maintained a strange friendship, real differences began to emerge between them when the king abdicated in 2014 and wanted to control the funds he had donated again. to his ex-girlfriend He began to ask her to secretly pay for her personal expenses with the 65 million euros. At first, Corinna relented. But after a while, she refused.

In the letter sent by Corinna’s lawyers to Zarzuela, the latter stated that her refusal to continue paying the expenses of Juan Carlos I had unleashed a campaign of espionage and harassment that the king emeritus attributed and the National Intelligence Center (CNI), the Spanish espionage services. The letter unleashed panic in the Royal House. The damage would be irreversible if Corinna made public the letter from her lawyers or shared its contents with others.

La Zarzuela and the CNI then agreed that Juan Carlos I would travel to London to convince Corinna not to air compromising information. With a crazy plan. The emeritus had to meet with Corinna urgently to try to get indisputable proof that her former lover was only after a huge sum of money to keep her mouth shut. Obtain evidence so that he could blackmail Corinna in the future if she decided to break a pact of silence.

food in london

Let’s go back to March 15, 2019. The emeritus arrives at Corinna’s house, in the luxurious neighborhood of Belgravia. A CNI agent accompanied him that day to the interior of the building. Corinna ordered her bodyguard to stay in the kitchen, along with two members of her security team, former Israeli Mossad agents who had worked for her for some time. Her 17-year-old son Alexander was also in the house.

According to an Infobae review, the businesswoman had cooked pasta, served caviar and uncorked one of the monarch’s favorite wines, a Vega Sicilia Reserva Especial Único, at 460 euros a bottle. In another context, that meal would have developed more cordially, but Juan Carlos I had a mission to fulfill. He reproached his ex-partner for the content of the letter they had sent to his son. He warned her that such a strategy was suicidal and that if it ended up being leaked to the press, the consequences would be catastrophic. Juan Carlos I proposed that she sign an agreement: no one would bother her again, but she had to be discreet and forget everything she knew about her finances.

Corinna refused to accept that solution. And something caught his attention the pin the king wore on his lapel. Its size was larger than usual, it didn’t seem just decorative. It was like a flag of Spain. The monarch behaved in a very strange way. He kept leaning forward and asking Corinna what he wanted. The businesswoman did not say anything that compromised her.

The meal ended without agreement or recording. Corinna didn’t say a word that she could interpret, even slightly, as a price for her silence. The emeritus said goodbye and got back into his car to head back to Spain. Just two days later, on March 18, 2019, the lawyers from the Kobre & Kim law firm sent a second letter to Zarzuela that provided a written record of the meeting with Juan Carlos I. Corinna continued to insist on the need to open a negotiation channel that it had the approval of Felipe VI.

This episode is more fully detailed in a new book published at the beginning of May, entitled ‘King Corp. The Untold Empire of Juan Carlos I’ (Libros del KO publishing house), written by José María Olmo and David Fernández –the latter journalist from Infobae–, which has caused a political earthquake by also revealing the existence of a never-known daughter of the Spanish monarch, the result of a relationship outside of his marriage to Queen Sofía.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

