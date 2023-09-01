The courtiers of Alfonso XIII, grandfather of Juan Carlos I, were not enthusiastic about the idea of ​​the King of Spain marrying Victoria Eugenia of Battenberg. The princess, granddaughter of Queen Victoria of England, was an Anglican, did not speak Spanish and, in the eyes of the rancid Alfonsine court, she ranked below the monarch. They also saw her as too modern and worldly. And there was the matter of hemophilia, a blood disease that haunted the British royal family and that ran through the veins of Victoria Eugenia and two of her male brothers. Nobody in the Royal Palace of Madrid wanted Princess Ena to be queen, with the exception of Alfonso XIII himself, who got away with it and made the commitment public in February 1906. At the beginning of May of that year, three weeks before After the wedding was held in the Madrid church of San Jerónimo el Real, the king visited the Isle of Wight, on the south coast of England, incognito, where his fiancée had spent part of her childhood and youth. The emeritus king’s grandfather arrived on his yacht, the giraldaand toured with Ena the Victorian castle of Osborne House, where she had grown up.

Juan Carlos I has been to Wight many times. His father, the Count of Barcelona, ​​acted as guide for him in the fifties and sixties. The emeritus king, who knows this island well off the city of Southampton, has arrived this Thursday, August 31, with the intention of participating on Monday in the first day of the World Sailing Championship in the 6-meter class, category in which has specialized in recent years. At 85, he has gotten in shape with the intention of repeating the world double that he achieved in Vancouver (Canada) in 2017 and in Hanko (Finland) in 2019. When he is not competing aboard the Rascalthe former head of state will be in Cowes, not far from where her British grandmother, great-grandmother and great-grandmother grew up. In principle, his plan is to stay on the island until September 8, when the competition ends.

The connections between the Spanish Royal Family and Wight can be traced back to Trastámara times. Already in 1374, Fernán Sánchez de Tovar, a Castilian sailor in the service of Enrique de Castilla, sacked and burned the island during the Hundred Years’ War. But the most peaceful royal tradition of navigating the rough waters of this English enclave began with Alfonso XIII and Ena. The emeritus king’s grandfather, an Anglophile lover of sports such as sailing and polo, used to visit her in the summer to participate in the sloop regattas aboard his boat, the Hispania. Ena also liked going back to Osborne House, her childhood summer home. When she could not do it, she was content with the palace of La Magdalena, in Santander, a mansion inspired by the picturesque English residence of Los Hornillos, in the Cantabrian town of Las Fraguas. Cantabria was the closest she could get to England.

King Alfonso XIII and Queen Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg, at Osborne Cottage, on the Isle of Wight. The Print Collector / Print Collector / Getty

Alfonso XIII and Ena’s honeymoon only lasted one year. In 1907, a year after their wedding, the couple discovered that their newborn eldest son, Prince Alfonso, had inherited hemophilia from his mother, a bleeding disorder that prevents blood from clotting properly. The sixth child of the couple, the infant Gonzalo, was also born a hemophiliac. The children could not receive the training required by their rank or carry out their public functions normally due to the disease. The poor health of the Prince of Asturias and the infant eroded the relationship of the kings and ended up killing their offspring: Gonzalo, the youngest, died in 1934. He was only 19 years old. Alfonso, the eldest, died in 1938, aged 31.

The curse of the Bourbons was gestated in Wight, where Juan Carlos I is now located. Victoria of England and her husband, Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, great-great-grandparents of the emeritus king, built Osborne House in Cowes between 1845 and 1851 and converted it at his summer residence and private home. The English monarch, a carrier of the hemophilia gene through a spontaneous mutation, transmitted the disease to three of her nine children. Princesses Alicia and Beatriz were carriers and Leopoldo, the youngest, inherited type B hemophilia. Through them he passed on to the royal families of Russia, Germany and Spain.

Queen Victoria, Juan Carlos I’s great-great-grandmother, surrounded by members of her family at Osborne House, on the Isle of Wight, in 1898. Otto Herschan (Hulton Archive/Getty)

In the summer of 1885, Princess Beatrice of the United Kingdom, Queen Victoria’s favorite daughter and Juan Carlos I’s great-grandmother, married Prince Henry of Battenberg at St. Mildred’s Church in Whippingham, a small town in Wight. The couple honeymooned at Quarr Abbey House, just a few miles from Osborne House. Now, Juan Carlos I plans to stay at the house of some friends not far from there.

Don Juan and Juan Carlos, on a drive in Cowes, on Wight, on August 12, 1963. Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Princess Beatriz of the United Kingdom, the king emeritus’ great-grandmother, passed the hemophilia gene to her children, including Victoria Eugenia, and Ena introduced it into the Spanish Royal Family. The hemophilia drama decimated a generation of Bourbons, but it also cleared the path for Juan Carlos I to the throne. Alfonso de Borbón y Battenberg, Alfonso XIII’s eldest son, had to renounce his inheritance rights in the summer of 1933 in order to marry the Cuban commoner Edelmira Sampedro. Aware of his illness and that he would never reign, he preferred to put love before duty. Five years later, already divorced from Edelmira, he bled to death after suffering a traffic accident in Miami. Infante Jaime, second in line of succession and almost deaf from birth, was also forced to renounce his rights that summer of 1933. A year later, in the summer of 1934, infante Gonzalo, the youngest, died of a haemophilic haemorrhage after a minor collision on an Austrian highway. His sister, Infanta Beatriz, who was traveling with him, escaped unharmed.

All those resignations and deaths placed Juan de Borbón and his son, Juan Carlos, in the front line in the race to reign in Spain. In the coming days, the father of Felipe VI will run in the waters of Wight with the hope of once again occupying first place.