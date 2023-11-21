Juan Carlos I, king emeritus, has traveled to Spain for the sixth time since he settled in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) in 2020, this time to go to the doctor in Vitoria and sail even this weekend in the waters of Sanxenxo ( Pontevedra). The father of Felipe VI landed last night at the Peinador airport (Vigo), after staying for more than six hours in the Basque capital, where the former head of state usually undergoes medical check-ups. The planned plan is for him to remain in Galicia at least until the regattas scheduled for next weekend at the Real Club Náutico de Sanxenxo conclude. Don Juan Carlos’s trips to Spain, after more than two years without setting foot there, have become more frequent this year and the current one is the second in less than a month, after attending the private family celebration for the 18th on October 31. Princess Leonor’s birthday, although he was not invited to the oath of the heir to the throne in Congress, nor to the institutional ceremony of the Royal Palace.

The luxurious private plane with which the emeritus usually comes to Spain, a VistaJet Bombardier with registration VJT453, landed this Monday minutes after eleven in the morning in Vitoria, from Geneva. It left the Basque city around 5:30 p.m., two and a half hours late than the estimated initial time, according to the Efe agency. He landed at Vigo airport minutes before 6:25 p.m.

The president of the Real Club Náutico de Sanxenxo and personal friend of the king emeritus, Pedro Campos, has welcomed him back into his home, after receiving him at the foot of the track. At 6:35 p.m. both left the airport with Juan Carlos I in the co-pilot seat, wearing a blue jacket. Members of the security services and the crew of the ship also awaited him in Peinador. Rascal, the ship of which he is the helmsman and with which he races. After just over half an hour by car, they both arrived at the house that Campos has in the Nanín area in front of the cameras of the now usual procession of media that gathers at the entrance.

This week is the sixth visit to Spain by Juan Carlos I since he moved his residence to Abu Dhabi in 2020, the fifth this year. His last stay in Sanxenxo was between September 25 and October 2, days in which he enjoyed the visit of several relatives, including his sister Margarita, his nephews Alfonso and María Zurita, and the daughter of he the infanta Elena. In fact, it is planned that the former will visit it again on this occasion.

Subsequently, Juan Carlos I returned to Spain on October 31 to attend the family celebration for Princess Leonor’s 18th birthday. On that occasion, he only spent a few hours in Madrid, where he had arrived from Abu Dhabi, and at the end of the family celebration he flew to London. This fact deeply displeased the emeritus, according to a friend of his in an article in EL PAÍS. The father of Felipe VI, who will turn 86 on January 5, settled in the United Arab Emirates in 2020 due to the controversy caused by his fiscal irregularities and his personal conduct. Don Juan Carlos has been exonerated in all the cases opened against him in Spain and other countries.