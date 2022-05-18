King Felipe VI, King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía at the National Sports Awards at the Palacio del Pardo (Madrid), on January 10, 2019. Paolo Blocco (Getty)

The emeritus king will return to Spain this Thursday, almost two years after leaving the country, for a five-day stay, at the end of which he will return to the United Arab Emirates (USA) next Monday. Juan Carlos I will go first to Sanxenxo (Pontevedra), where he will attend some regattas this weekend. Already on Monday, he will travel to Madrid, where he will meet Felipe VI, Queen Sofía in La Zarzuela, but without spending the night in the palace. This was communicated early this Wednesday night by the Royal House it’s a statement. This is the first visit of the emeritus king since he was expatriated in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2020.

The text indicates that it was Don Juan Carlos who transmitted this Wednesday afternoon to the Royal House “his wish that [esta] make public your decision to move to Spain from tomorrow [jueves] day 19 until next Monday, May 23 “. Juan Carlos I plans to “remain during those dates in the Pontevedra town of Sanxenxo, and on Monday the 23rd travel to Madrid to be with Felipe VI, Queen Sofía and other members of his family. [que no especifica, aunque solo puede referirse a su nuera, la reina Letizia, y a su nieta, la infanta Sofía, ya que la Princesa de Asturias está interna en un colegio de Gales] in the Palace of La Zarzuela”, adds the statement. “That same day”, he points out, “the king emeritus will travel back to Abu Dhabi,“ where he has fixed his residence permanently and stable ”.

The visit is part, according to the Royal House, “in the desire of His Majesty King Juan Carlos to travel frequently to Spain to visit family and friends, and organize his personal life and his place of residence in areas of character private, as expressed in the letter he addressed to His Majesty the King on March 5,” the statement concludes.

As has transpired in recent days, the king emeritus will go to Sanxenxo (Pontevedra) to attend or compete in the Spanish Cup of regattas of the 6mR class, in which the sailboat participates Rascalwith which Juan Carlos I won the world cup in Finland in 2019.

The King’s House has anticipated this afternoon the argument to justify Juan Carlos I attending the Sanxenxo regattas before visiting the Royal Family in La Zarzuela, informing that Queen Sofía “has traveled to Miami (United States) to be present, privately, at the activities organized in that city by the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the first circumnavigation, coinciding with the arrival in Miami of the Navy training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano.” The wife of the former head of state will not return to Spain until Sunday the 22nd, so it will be Monday the 23rd when she meets with Don Juan Carlos.

The Royal House usually announces the public acts of Queen Sofía, but not the private ones. It is expected that this Wednesday in Miami he will preside over a round table, under the title The first globalization, at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. On Friday 20 there will be a presentation of a dictionary and will also have your presence.

The return of Don Juan Carlos has not been free of controversy. The organization of the trip has been made difficult by the refusal of the Government, assumed by the House of the King, for Juan Carlos I to spend the night in La Zarzuela, alleging that it is not the private residence of the Royal Family, but the headquarters of the Headquarters of the Condition; and emphasizing that, although the king emeritus is exonerated from any criminal responsibility – due to the immunity he enjoyed as a previous head of the Crown, due to the prescription of the crimes or due to the fiscal regularization that he presented – he has not given any explanation nor has he requested apologize to Spanish society for his behaviour.

The statement from the Royal House assumes that the king emeritus will meet this requirement, since on Monday he will travel to Madrid and, after passing through La Zarzuela, will undertake the return trip to Abu Dhabi. Both this Thursday and Monday there are direct commercial flights from the United Arab Emirates (USA) to Madrid, which does not happen every day, but sources close to the Royal House consider it more likely that Juan Carlos I will use a private jet, as he has already done when he left Spain, citing his mobility problems.

The conditions of the visit were agreed during the telephone conversation that Felipe VI and his father had last Sunday, during the King’s visit to the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of the death of the previous head of state, the Emir Khalifa. Don Juan Carlos, 84, left Spain on August 3, 2020, when several cases were still open in the Spanish and Swiss prosecutors for his alleged fortune abroad, which have already been filed.