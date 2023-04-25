Juan Carlos I, King Emeritus of Spain, left Spain this morning for his home in Abu Dhabi, after having spent a few days with friends and regattas in Sanxenxo (Pontevedra) and having undergone a dental check-up at the clinic of Dr. Eduardo Anitua in Victoria. Early this Tuesday morning he left the health center, went to the Foronda airport in Vitoria, boarded the jet luxury private in which he arrived in Spain and took off, around 10:45, heading for Abu Dhabi, which concludes the six-day visit of Felipe VI’s father, the second since he left the country while being investigated by his hidden fortune abroad. No information on the flight plan has been provided, so the destination is unknown, but all the sources consulted assume that the emeritus is returning to Abu Dhabi, with or without stops, the city where he has lived since August 2020. The device has already taken the direct route over the desert towards the town on the Persian Gulf.

The emeritus king, 85, arrived in Vitoria after seven in the afternoon on Sunday from Galicia, where he traveled on Wednesday to participate in the regattas that have been held in Sanxenxo (Pontevedra), in which he was finally unable to take part due to unfavorable weather conditions. The presence of the former head of state in the Galician town has been discreet and, beyond the trips to go to the dock where he moored the Rascal, it has practically not been seen by the municipality.

More information

In the capital of Álava, he has been staying since Sunday at Dr. Anitua’s clinic. Shortly before ten to ten in the morning, he got into a blue Mercedes van in the direction of Foronda airport to leave the Basque capital on a private flight. The discretion during the stay of Juan Carlos I in Vitoria has been total. In the vicinity of the health center, no security measures have been observed, nor was there a police presence, except for the exits that one of the assistants accompanying the monarch has made outside the building, where about twenty informants had gathered.

Juan Carlos I has chosen one of the most outstanding medical and research centers in Spain for treatment, equipped with state-of-the-art prosthesis laboratories and operating rooms and at the forefront of scientific production in the field of biotechnology. On Monday, when the journalists and photographers waited for the king emeritus at the doors of the clinic, without success, for which it is speculated that he has remained inside since his arrival in the city, his son-in-law, Iñaki Urdangarin, was seen. who is in the process of divorce from the Infanta Cristina, riding a bicycle through the capital of Álava, reports Europa Press.

The visit has been marked by discretion, with a very different tone from the previous one, a year ago also in Sanxenxo, where there was a huge media uproar and a great public exhibition. On this occasion she has not visited or received a visit from his son either. Future trips to Spain and Europe are expected, many of them motivated by her passion for regattas. In fact, she will have to train with the crew of the Rascal on more occasions, and the opportunity is offered by the regattas that, within the framework of the Spanish Cup in the 6m class, will be held in the coming months at the Real Club Náutico de Sanxenxo, of which his close friend Pedro Campos is president, in whose house in Sanxenxo Don Juan Carlos has stayed.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Specifically, these regattas are scheduled for April 22 and 23, May 19 to 21, June 9 to 11 and July 7 to 9. Already in August, Juan Carlos I, along with the rest of the crew of the Rascal, would move to Cowes, on the Isle of Wight, to train on the stage of the world championship, scheduled between August 31 and September 8. Sanxenxo is the ideal place to prepare: in addition to being the base of the Rascal and all its crew, meets conditions similar to those of the British island located south of Southampton.