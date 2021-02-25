New tax regularization of Juan Carlos I for undeclared income during several years. As reported by journalists José María Irujo and Miguel González in the newspaper The country, the king emeritus has disbursed more than 4 million euros to the Tax Agency to settle their accounts with the Spanish treasury.

On December 9, Juan Carlos I paid 678,933 euros corresponding to a tax debt from 2016 to 2018. Thanks to this payment, the former monarch recognized the fraud and anticipated the opening of a possible investigation, thus being able to avoid the tax offense, as explained by the aforementioned media.

In that occasion, the investigated funds were those allegedly supplied by the Mexican Allen Sanginés-Kause, who had interests in our country. The investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office showed that the cards with those paid by the employer were used to pay some expenses for Juan Carlos I and his family, such as travel, gifts, hotels or restaurants.

Payment in kind

Now, according to the exclusive The country, his lawyers have filed a second voluntary declaration with the Treasury in relation to the 8 million euros that the emeritus received on flights from a private jet company paid until 2018 by the Zagatka foundation, owned by his distant cousin Álvaro de Orleans. For the Tax Agency, this is considered a payment in kind and it is necessary to tax it as personal income tax.

The information of The country ensures that Javier Sánchez Junco, lawyer for Juan Carlos I, has maintained contacts with the Ministry to implement this new fiscal regularization. Although it was already planned for months, the aforementioned medium emphasizes that the delay was due to the difficulty of gathering the high sum. In addition, you must now prove the origin of the money to the Spanish treasury.

Three different causes

Currently, the king is being investigated for three different causes. Fruit of it, his lawyer pointed out on August 3 (when the emeritus left for Abu Dhabi) his total willingness to collaborate with justice. Thus, as emphasized The country, the Prosecutor’s Office could offer you the possibility of declare voluntarily to clarify the origin of income that it intends to regularize and His return to Spain could be accelerated.